Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials Launches World's First Fully Animated Nano-Optic Banknote Security Product

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (NASDAQ:MMAT), a global leader in advanced materials and nanotechnology, today announced the production qualification and launch of QUANTUM stripe, a revolutionary banknote security product based on its award-winning KolourOptik® technology. QUANTUM stripe is the first product to deliver an unparalleled combination of movement, 3D stereoscopic depth, and multicolour effects in an ultrathin form factor, providing next generation security and an engaging authentication experience.

"QUANTUM stripe represents a significant milestone in banknote security, offering a unique combination of visual cues that are easy to authenticate but extremely challenging to replicate," said Alan Newman, Chief Product Officer for Authentication at META. "This groundbreaking technology has the potential to raise the bar in the fight against counterfeiting, enabling governments and central banks to enhance currency security while delivering an engaging and intuitive validation experience."

QUANTUM stripe leverages META's expertise in nanotechnology and metamaterials. Its customizable effects are intended to help central banks and governments protect the public from currency counterfeiters and counterfeit-related economic losses. Limitless in design, the QUANTUM stripe is readily integrated into banknotes with industry-standard processes and equipment, providing a captivating and intuitive experience that is both easy to authenticate and difficult to replicate.

"META® nano-optic technology is at the forefront of innovation for the banknote industry," said Clint Landrock, Vice President, Technology and Innovation at META. "QUANTUM stripe is the world's first fully nano-optic banknote security product and it will usher in a new era of security for the banknote industry. This is the first release from a portfolio of products, with which we intend to bring nano-optic technology to the banknote, ID and brand markets."

META completed the production qualification of QUANTUM stripe, demonstrating its industrial application and exceptional durability. The company has conducted industry standard tests including chemical resistance, crumpling, and abrasion performance tests, independently validated by third party labs, Ugra and UnderCurrency. META is now ready to accept orders from industry partners and customers interested in implementing this revolutionary banknote security solution.

"Landqart has a long history of working with META, and we were very pleased to work with them on this project to demonstrate the industrial application of QUANTUM stripe. The results of the application work, and the corresponding durability tests, were very positive, and we look forward to seeing the product in the market circulating on notes very soon," said Richard Perera, Director of Marketing Services at Landqart AG.

In 2021, META acquired Nanotech Security Corp., a leader in the development of secure and visually memorable nano-optic security features, with delivery of over 7 billion security features to customers around the world. QUANTUM stripe is manufactured using clean, renewable hydroelectric energy within META's high-security production facility, ensuring sustainability and environmental responsibility.

According to a Banknote Industry News survey of central banks, conducted earlier this year, the volume of banknotes in circulation in 2022 grew by 4.5% on a global basis compared with 2021, and 10 countries reported growth above 8%. Asked which topics the banknote industry should be working on, Central Banks mentioned sustainability and recycling of banknote wastage as the number one priority, while features and durability were tied for number two. META's KolourOptik® technology for nano-optic security features offers a solution addressing each of these priorities.

To request sample materials or schedule a custom design workshop, please contact sales@metamaterial.com

For more information about QUANTUM stripe and META's banknote security solutions, please visit: https://metamaterial.com/banknote/products/quantum-stripe-banknote-security/

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

