Peraso, Inc.: Peraso To Participate in Panel Discussion at Wi-Fi World Congress North America 2023

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate in a Q&A Panel at Wi-Fi World Congress North America 2023 to be held Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The Q&A Panel featuring Dr. Nadine Hatto, Peraso's Senior Director of Product Marketing, will discuss the present and future use cases for the 60 GHz band. As part of the discussion, Dr. Hatto will highlight the existing deployment of 60-GHz unlicensed wireless networks utilizing Peraso's turnkey solutions and the Company's ability to reliably deliver multi-gigabit throughput to areas that have traditionally been underserved. Joining Peraso on the panel are representatives from Airvine and Cambium Networks.

Members of the Peraso team will also be on hand at the show to connect with customers and industry leaders, as they explore new opportunities for applications involving Peraso's suite of mmWave solutions for the 60GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed wireless networks.

"We are thrilled to participate in a Q&A panel at Wi-Fi World Congress and look forward to discussing the present and future of the 60GHz band at large, while also highlighting the attributes of Peraso's technology within the market space," said Dr. Nadine Hatto. "We are seeing major momentum as mmWave infrastructure deployments are starting to gain traction. Peraso has proven its ability to deliver quality and reliable multi-gigabit performance, making our technology an attractive solution as demand within the FWA market increases."

Peraso is a world leader in the development of mmWave silicon and is one of the few semiconductor companies shipping mmWave devices in high volume. The Company's products enable a wide range of applications, such as mmWave 5G and 60Ghz Fixed Wireless Access. Peraso's solutions deliver low latency, high reliability and multi-gigabit throughput, which makes them ideal for supporting rapid deployments in next-generation applications across a multitude of geographical environments.

The Q&A Panel is scheduled from 1:55 P.M. - 2:15 P.M. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 on the Main Stage of the Omni King Edward Hotel. Additional details related to the event are available at: https://wifinowglobal.com/toronto-2023/

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

