Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has appointed Susan (Sue) L. Main, senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, to the company's board of directors.

Main's professional career spans private and public companies as well as commercial, government and industrial sectors across global markets. Most recently, as CFO of publicly traded Teledyne Technologies, Main has led and developed a best-in-class finance organization that's supported significant growth for the company. Prior to becoming CFO in 2012, she served as vice president and controller. She additionally held the role of vice president and controller at Water Pik Technologies, Inc. from 1999 to 2004. Earlier in her career, Main held numerous financial and audit roles at the former Allegheny Teledyne Inc. as well as the former Hughes Aircraft Company.

"Sue is a strong leader and expert in her field," Chair of Allegion's Board of Directors Kirk Hachigian said. "She brings an extensive finance and audit background, with substantial international and M&A experience at diversified high-tech manufacturing companies. There's no doubt Sue will be a great asset to our company and our board as we continue to drive shareholder value and execute our seamless access strategy."

With Main's appointment, Allegion has a 10-member board of directors with 60% diversity across gender, racial and ethnic representation. In addition, with the exception of President and CEO John H. Stone, all board members are independent (including Chair Hachigian). Main will be a member of the board's Audit and Finance Committee, Compensation and Human Capital Committee as well as its Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Currently, Main also serves on the board of directors at Ashland Inc., and she formerly served as a director for Garrett Motion Inc.? Main is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton.

