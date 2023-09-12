Solution predicts agent churn with 80% accuracy, with expectations it will reach 90% in 2024

Intradiem, the leading provider of contact center automation solutions, is introducing the first AI-powered technology solution to quantify agent "burnout" and predict the risk of attrition at the agent level. Currently, the solution predicts churn accurately 80% of the time, but with refinements and model training in progress, that's expected to increase to 90% or more by 2024.

Rigid schedules, repetitive work, and regular hostility from frustrated callers make a call center agent's job notoriously stressful. That fuels chronic attrition, which in turn drives costs high and undercuts a customer's consistent brand experience. It's estimated that agent attrition averages 40-70% annually, with some organizations turning over their entire agent population each year. And, replacing a single agent can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $35,000.

"Agent attrition is always a pressing issue for contact center leaders. It's costly to find, hire, and train agents, and a lack of experienced employees can negatively impact customer," said Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst at Metrigy, a research firm specializing in customer and employee engagement. "Intradiem's solution helps to retain what are among the most valuable employees companies have-those who know the customer. By using Intradiem to identify agents who are at risk of leaving the company and immediately taking actions to remediate, companies will save money and enjoy happier agents."

Using its vast real time contact center data, Intradiem's AI model measures the data against expectations or past performance in real-time and designates each agent's burnout risk assessment on its dashboard. Once an agent is identified as an attrition risk, the tool alerts a supervisor and provides recommendations to reduce the risk of them resigning. These recommendations range from initiating conversations to deploying additional training, coaching, surprise wellness breaks, or other actions, many of which can be automatically scheduled or delivered through Intradiem.

"With Intradiem's extensive amount of real-time data and our talented team of developers and industry experts, we can bring powerful AI solutions to contact centers' most critical and enduring challenges," said Intradiem CEO Matt McConnell. "This is a genuine breakthrough with benefits that will ripple through the entire customer service delivery chain, from agents to operations to customers."

To learn more about this first-of-its-kind AI-powered solution, register for Intradiem's September 14 webinar hosted by the Society of Workforce Planning Professionals (SWPP): Busting Burnout How you can use AI to predict and dramatically reduce Contact Center Attrition.

About Intradiem

Intradiem believes technology should be used to empower workers, not replace them. Our patented, AI-powered contact center automation technology integrates with WFM, ACD, and other systems and processes their data output in real time, revealing unused capacity that can be redirected to its most productive use. Through real-time monitoring of schedules, call volume and workflow, Intradiem delivers unprecedented call-handling support and identifies opportunities to deliver breaks, training, and other time-sensitive tasks within the flow of actual conditions. We help contact centers boost operating efficiency, enhance agent engagement, and improve end-customer experiences while delivering concrete savings and same-year investment return.

About Metrigy

Metrigy is an innovative research and advisory firm focusing on the rapidly changing areas of workplace collaboration, digital workplace, digital transformation, consumer experience, and employee experience along with several related technologies. Metrigy delivers strategic guidance and informative content, backed by primary research metrics and analysis, for technology providers and enterprise organizations.

