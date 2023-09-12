Pebble Beach Company Partners with Gil Hanse to Enhance The Links at Spanish Bay

PEBBLE BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Pebble Beach Company ("PBC") announced today a partnership with Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner, and Hanse Golf Course Design ("HGCD"), to re-design The Links at Spanish Bay ("Spanish Bay"). Opened in 1987 between the world-famous Inn at Spanish Bay and the Pacific Ocean, Spanish Bay offers golfers a Scotland-inspired golf experience with ocean views on nearly every hole. With Hanse and Wagner's vision, Spanish Bay is poised to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its more heralded sibling courses, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Golfers around the globe are familiar with Gil Hanse originals, which include Castle Stuart Golf Links, Ohoopee Match Club, Pinehurst No. 4, Streamsong Black, and The Olympic Golf Course (Brazil) along with restorations of The Country Club at Brookline, Los Angeles Country Club (North), and Oakmont Country Club.

"The Links at Spanish Bay possesses nearly every raw element you'd want in a golf course, from expansive ocean views to rolling, sandy terrain," said Hanse. "With these natural attributes already in place, our team will have a significant head start on delivering a final product that will be in the top echelon of 'must play' courses."

About Pebble Beach Resorts

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach, The Inn at Spanish Bay, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Del Monte Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach Golf Academy, and Pebble Beach® Equestrian Center. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens and 2027, 2032, 2038, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, the 2023 U.S. Women's Open, one PGA Championship, and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com .

About Hanse Golf Course Design

We are an intentionally small firm, dedicated to the proposition that?golf courses are?designed, restored and renovated in the field as opposed?to solely on the drawing?board. Formed in 1993 by founder Gil Hanse,?who was joined in 1995 by partner?Jim Wagner, Hanse Golf Course Design?has patiently nurtured its reputation and its?craft to arrive at a position?of designing and restoring some of the finest golf courses?in the world.

