Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Corp Announces Exciting New Website for Tover spirits: Unveiling a Sleek New Website for Spirit Enthusiasts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Nitches Corp (OTC PINK:NICH), a leader in the world of spirits and beverage innovation, is thrilled to announce an exciting update from Tover, an exclusive and upscale spirits brand. As a testament to this dynamic partnership, we are delighted to reveal the launch of Tover's brand-new website, www.toverspirits.com.

Tover's new website promises an clean experience that gives a high level overview for spirit connoisseurs, offering a fresh perspective on their exquisite line of products. Designed with sophistication and user-friendliness in mind, the website showcases the artistry and craftsmanship behind Tover's premium spirits. The company has many more things in the works that it plans to unveil over the coming weeks as things come together and we are able to announce.

But that's not all! The centerpiece of Tover's new online presence is the Members-Only List. Membership in this exclusive circle comes with a myriad of benefits. Tover and Nitches are joining forces to provide members with invites to private events, exclusive tastings, and a host of other exciting perks that only true aficionados deserve. Whether you're a seasoned spirit enthusiast or just starting your journey, Tover's website is your gateway to a world of luxury and exclusivity.

Dallas Foster, has expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "We are incredibly proud to join forces with Tover to bring this unparalleled experience to our valued customers. Tover's new website and the Members-Only List are just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary journey for all spirit enthusiasts. This is all a part of the process and we should be able to start taking orders as soon as 4th quarter."

For more information about Nitches Corp and Tover, please visit www.nitchescorp.com and www.toverspirits.com. Stay updated with our latest news, events, and exclusive offerings by following us on social media.

About Nitches Corp: Nitches Corp is a leading innovator in the spirits and beverage industry, dedicated to creating premium products and unforgettable experiences for spirit enthusiasts worldwide. With a commitment to quality and excellence, Nitches Corp continues to push the boundaries of creativity and craftsmanship in the world of spirits.

