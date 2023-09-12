The i50 optimizer supports the largest utility-scale solar projects.From pv magazine USA Colorado-based Ampt announced it has released the i50 String Optimizer, a DC optimizer that builds on the company's i32 model. The i50 supports up to 70 kW of output power. The optimizer supports system voltages between 600 V and 1500 V, output currents between 32 A and 50 A, and output power between 15 kW to 70 kW. A full spec sheet can be found here. Ampt's string optimizers are designed to boost solar output and can support major utility-scale projects. The i32 model has been used in a 380 MW solar-plus-storage ...

