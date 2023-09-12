Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd: Blackwolf Completes Acquisition of Optimum Ventures; Andrew Bowering Joins the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf", or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) and Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum") (TSXV:OPV) are pleased to announce that they have completed their previously announced plan of arrangement, pursuant to which the Company acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Optimum, and, in exchange, shareholders of Optimum received 0.65 of a common share of Blackwolf for each Optimum share held (the "Transaction"). In addition, Andrew Bowering, mining entrepreneur, a founder of Optimum, has joined the Company's board of directors, replacing Don Birak, who stepped down effective September 12, 2023.

Andrew Bowering is a renowned venture capitalist with over 30 years of experience in global mineral exploration and development and a track record of building shareholder value. He has founded, funded, and led teams in the pursuit of various metals, from initial exploration to production. Mr. Bowering has held senior management roles, overseeing asset acquisitions, sales, and raising over $250 million in development capital. He was a founder of Millennial Lithium Corp (acquired by Lithium Americas) and is actively involved in other publicly traded companies in the battery metals and precious metals sectors, such as Prime Mining Corp and American Lithium Corp.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO and Director of the Company stated, "With the acquisition of Optimum, Blackwolf has become a top developer of precious and strategic metal projects in Alaska and British Columbia's Golden Triangle. We are excited to welcome Optimum shareholders and our new board member, Andrew Bowering. This merger has brought exciting projects and expertise to Blackwolf, and we believe it contribute significantly to our goal of creating value for our shareholders."

Rob McLeod, Executive Chairman of Blackwolf, said, "We are proud to welcome Andrew Bowering as a new director of Blackwolf. Andy is one of Canada's top mining entrepreneurs, and we have a history of working together in the Golden Triangle since 1995. We are looking forward to working together again. Also, on behalf of the rest of the Blackwolf Team, I want to thank Don Birak for his valuable service to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Delisting of Optimum Shares and Information for Optimum Shareholders

The Optimum shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of trading on September 14, 2023, and Optimum intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

Further information about the Transaction is set forth in Optimum's management information circular dated July 31, 2023 relating to the annual general and special meeting of securityholders of Optimum (the "Circular"), which is available under Optimum's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Information regarding the procedure for exchange of Optimum shares for Blackwolf shares is provided for in the Circular. In order to receive Blackwolf shares in exchange for Optimum shares, registered shareholders of Optimum must complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal that was mailed to each registered Optimum shareholder along with the Circular. For those shareholders of Optimum whose Optimum shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary or nominee, they should contact such intermediary or nominee for instructions and assistance in depositing their Optimum shares.

Advisors and Counsel

In connection with the Transaction, Fiore Management and Advisory Corp. was issued 567,299 common shares of the Company in consideration for advisory services provided to the Company.

DuMoulin Black LLP acted as legal counsel to Blackwolf. Boughton Law Corporation acted as legal counsel to Optimum.

Upon closing of the Transaction and the issuance of shares for advisory services the Company's issued and outstanding common shares is 108,957,568.

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska as well as six Hyder Area gold-silver and base metal properties in southeast Alaska and northwest British Columbia in the Golden Triangle, including the Cantoo and Harry properties. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

"Morgan Lekstrom"

CEO and Director

