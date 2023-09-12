Cameron Ashley Building Products: Cameron Ashley Expands LP Building Solutions Partnership to Nashville and Cedar Rapids Locations

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution partnership with LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products. Cameron Ashley's distribution centers in Nashville, Tennessee, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, currently distribute LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding and have expanded to add the full line of LP Structural Solutions products in addition to LP® SmartSide® primed products.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our partnership with LP and to expand their best-in-class products to both our Nashville and Cedar Rapids locations," said Chris Grube, Category Merchant Director. "As Cameron Ashley continues to expand, we are focused on partners that define quality and innovation, and help our customers stand above the competition. We are pleased our customers have given us positive feedback on LP ExpertFinish, and we know they will feel the same about these new offerings!"

LP Structural Solutions and SmartSide Trim & Siding are now available for fast and same-day delivery at the Nashville and Cedar Rapids locations. The Nashville distribution center can be reached at (865) 470-5451 and Cedar Rapids at (319) 373-5252.

Camille Hammond

Marketing Communications Manager

camillehammond@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3435

