Water Technologies International, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Dios Azul a Premium Tequila Brand

Dios Azul is Distilled in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro in Jalisco Mexico and has a product line that includes, Blanco, Reposado, Plata Premium and Anejo Tequilas.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator's production and design and water treatment, announced today, that it has signed an agreement with Tequila Dios Azul. LLC., a Delaware company based in California. Dios Azul Tequila is produced in Jalisco, Mexico and imported to California. Jalisco, Mexico, the town of Tequila, was the site of the state's first tequila factory, established in 1600. Tequila, made from the juice of the blue agave cactus, grown in the Highlands of Perto de Hierro is Jalisco's best-known product. A fifth-generation family of Tequila distillers produces Dios Azul. The Company is working on registering trademarks and labeling for the sale of its Tequila Brands in several States. The Company was approved for licensing in California and should be licensed in Arizona, soon.

Tequila Dios Azul website: https://www.drinkdiosazul.com

Water Technologies, Inc.'s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, "I am excited about Dios Azul a new Premium Tequila Brand that has been very well received in California, and we expect it to become popular in several other States. Being a new Tequila in the beverage industry is extremely exciting. Our previous contacts in the beverage industry get excited when you start talking about a premium quality Tequila Brand with several skus. We need to increase and diversify our revenue growth. We hope to acquire another company with existing sales and distribution so we can insure traction for our water and other products over the next few years."

Dios Azul, LLC.'s President, Robert Laird, said "I am extremely excited to leverage our premium Brand of Tequilas with a public company. I can see this new relationship will open doors for our growing company. We produce high quality tequilas that are made from the Blue Agave grown in the Highlands of Puerto de Hierro in Jalisco, Mexico.

About the Company Water Technologies International, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patented system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO. Its "Water village" trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

