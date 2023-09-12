Grand Havana, Inc.: Grand Havana Inc. Expands Footprint Abroad

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Grand Havana Inc. (OTC PINK:GHAV) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Grand Havana Masters, LLC, Grand Master Brands, LLC and GH Hospitality Group, LLC are expanding sourcing and roasting operations abroad as part of a planned increase to green coffee and roasted coffee capacity. The move will also give unfettered access to a significant B2B market for green coffee, and importantly to a B2C roasted coffee market that is growing exponentially as consumers abroad ramp up in-home and out-of-home coffee consumption.

At the heart of the project, GHAV has established a working alliance with SOLCAFE, S.A. a vertically integrated conglomerate based in Nicaragua with certified coffee farms, beneficios (processing mills), roasting facilities and export operations. The B2C (direct-to-consumer) opportunities consist of bolstering SOLCAFE's existing roasted coffee brands such as "Sabor Nica" and "Café Sol" with Grand Havana coffee. This move will consolidate product offerings for both SOLCAFE and GHAV to include instant coffee, ground American style coffee, and high-end espresso to appease every palate.

"Global coffee consumption will reach a record 170.2 million bags in the next coffee cycle, with a noteworthy increase in emerging and developing markets like Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. Coffee culture in Central America has also never been stronger as Millennials and Gen-Z demand higher quality cups," notes GHAV Director Julio Sera.

The combined infrastructure of H&H Coffee Group (GHAV majority investor) and SOLCAFE, along with the logistical advantages of sourcing and roasting facilities in Central America will be the catalyst for GHAV to expand its footprint abroad and capitalize on rising coffee consumption.

"Grand Havana coffee, Sabor Nica and Café Sol will be available on every supermarket shelf, every restaurant menu and will be served at all of the finest coffee shops and kiosks throughout the Latin American region and beyond. Our alliance with SOLCAFE and the Nicaraguan stakeholders that support us will take GHAV to the next level!" stated ambitiously by GHAV Chairman Alain Piedra.

About Grand Havana, Inc.



Grand Havana is a coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida "The Capital of Espresso in the US."



Through our subsidiary, Grand Master Brands, LLC we are a global distributor of the finest green coffees that include not only commercial grade but also premium certified offerings such as Rainforest Alliance, organic, Fairtrade, UTZ, Bird Friendly among others. Grand Havana roasted coffee products are distributed by Sysco, Ambassador Foods and Amazon. Our b2b programs proudly serve our coffees in corporate offices, airports, universities, non-traditional avenues, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. With more than 10 million cups of coffee served nationwide, Grand Havana is the choice of consumers when the goal is connecting with the nostalgia and essence of the best cup of Cuban coffee.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com or email info@grandhavanacoffee.com . Find out more about the company at twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1 and www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of latest information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

