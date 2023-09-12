Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") in the Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") market segment. Hank platforms manage consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms that collect, store and disburse cash as required to discharge obligations in a timely fashion. Hank's vertical market technology brings to bear enhanced features for Enterprise customers that wish to help their users and themselves manage payments and cash.

The Company is pleased to announce the Community Colleges of Appalachia Association has recommended Hank's EDU Platform to its members, consisting of 91 colleges servicing 220,000 students across 13 states. Most schools are part of an association in their state, and rely on ideas, collaboration and feedback from associations and their membership when considering decisions that help them serve students better. This is the first of what is expected to be many associations formal recommendations, further expanding Hank's exposure to schools across the country. The Company has also recently received informal support and introductions from other associations.

Hank is aggressively investing in expanding its sales team, due to the strong interest from schools in Hank's EDU Platform and the need to address the opportunity in a timely manner. The Company is pleased to announce the expansion of its dedicated EDU sales team by three highly accomplished sales leaders, strategically hired for optimal geographical coverage. The sales leaders are payment processing specialists bringing a wealth of experience in developing and executing strategic platform sales. Their experience spans companies including ClickPay, MRI Software, EFX Financial Services, WorldPay Inc. DFC Global Corp. and Asure Software. The investment in the sales team positions Hank well to process the early deal flow it has developed.

"We are pleased that our expansion plans are coming together with the addition of seasoned sales executives that understand the value of our platform and how to position and close strategic sales." said Michael Hilmer, Chairperson and CEO. He added "Coming out of the summer holiday season and the September semester enrolments cycle, schools are now focused on payment solutions contracting and vendor selections which aligns well with the timing of our team expansion. We are delighted that associations are already starting to recommend and introduce Hank to their members and look forward to building on those strategic relationships."

The Company looks forward to reporting its fourth-quarter and annual audited financials for the year ending June 30, 2023, during the month of October, 2023.

Hank Payments Corp (the Company or "Hank") is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms that manages consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms that collect, store and disburse cash as required to discharge obligations in a timely fashion. The Hank stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those partners to operate new lines of business and revenue streams, using Hank. The Partners can benefit from new revenue streams and powerful insights that open up additional opportunities for Partners to grow assets or improve cash flow using Hank. Hank houses the complex technology, banking, treasury, customer service, sales and operations teams that acquire and service consumers. The Company acquires Users through various channels including (i) small to medium sized enterprises (the "SME Partners") and (ii) large enterprise businesses (the "Enterprise Partners"). The Company's BaaS model is emerging which is expected to add additional fees including software licensing and usage fees.

