Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "The 2023 exploration program on the Red Line claims has made a very important step forward by discovering what appears to be the same type of intrusive rocks that are associated with the alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits of this region, as well as large areas of the epidote and pyritic alteration typically found in the outer shells around such mineralization. We are looking forward to exploring these exciting targets during the next phase of the field work."

HIGHLIGHTS:

A previously undocumented K-feldspar porphyritic syenite pluton believed to be more than 300 m wide was discovered <1.5 km south of the Red Line claims and immediately staked. This large body of highly gossanous syenite closely resembles one of the key intrusions associated with the Galore Creek alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits.





Numerous K-feldspar syenite boulders were located on the Red Line 2 claim, derived from the upper part of a steep ridge of metasediments and lesser volcanics which are often pervasively altered to epidote. The association of strong epidote alteration with the syenite dykes may be indicative of a porphyry copper type system at depth here.





A second, previously unknown pluton was located on the Red Line 2 and 3 claims, in this case a >700 m long body of pervasively altered hornblende granodiorite.





The discovery of these 2 highly prospective plutons, and the numerous syenite dykes associated with widespread epidote alteration, has significantly improved the odds of locating a porphyry Cu-Au-Ag type occurrence on the Red Line claims.

BACKGROUND

Original Claims: The original Red Line claims were staked in 2020 to cover a portion of the so-called "Red Line" stratigraphic contact between lower Jurassic Hazelton Group rocks and upper Triassic Stuhini Group rocks. Many of the major ore deposits in the northern Golden Triangle of NW British Columbia occur within 2 km of this contact. In addition, the claims cover the northern projection of the same Eskay Rift strata that host the historic Eskay Creek mine 32 km to the south. This phenomenally high-grade gold and silver former-producer is now being explored anew by Skeena Resources.

During the 2022 field program, a number of porphyritic syenite boulders and other intrusive rocks were found in creeks draining the area south of the claims. This area was staked as the Red Line 2, 3 and 4 claims in 2022 and 2023. The syenite dyke swarm and granodiorite pluton discovered in July 2023 were found on these new claims.

Porphyritic Syenite Pluton: During the recent 2023 exploration program, a very gossanous, K-feldspar porphyritic syenite intrusion (field name), thought to be at least 300 m wide, was noted on open ground south of the Red Line claims. The syenite intrusion has numerous large patches of pyritic gossans throughout, potentially indicative of the pyrite shell around a porphyry Cu-Au system. After a brief examination the area was immediately staked and added to the Red Line property.

The probable southern contact of the intrusion is marked by a major gossan that occurs in a rugged area not examined on the ground as yet. The other margins of the intrusion have yet to be defined but may be partially concealed under a small glacier and glacial till outwash plains. Mineralization in alkalic porphyry deposits such as Galore Creek is often best developed in the margins of the intrusions and the adjacent host rocks.

Photo 1: One of the many pyritic gossans throughout the newly discovered porphyritic syenite pluton.

There is no public record of any significant exploration work in the immediate area and this important syenite porphyry is not shown on any government geological map. It is possible that much of the intrusion was covered by the glacier during the government geological mapping programs. The syenite closely resembles a member of the Galore Creek intrusive suite associated with porphyry copper prospects elsewhere in this region (e.g. Enduro Metals Burgundy Ridge occurrence, the Galore Creek deposit, etc.). The intrusion on the new Red Line claim is by far the largest and most gossanous that Romios' geologists are familiar with anywhere in the region outside of Galore Creek. A sample was collected and sent to the University of British Columbia geochronology centre to determine if it is indeed the same age as the Galore Creek suite.

Syenite Dyke Swarm and Associated Epidote Alteration: A 1 km long ridge on the Red Line 4 claim is notable for the prominent and relatively pervasive epidote alteration, potentially part of the propylitic alteration zone around the periphery of a porphyry centre. Numerous coarse-grained K-feldspar porphyritic boulders occur along the lower slopes of this steep ridge, presumably derived from a dyke swarm at higher elevations. Minor secondary copper mineralization was noted on fracture surfaces in some of the local sedimentary talus. The valley floors on either side of the ridge are occupied by small glaciers but the association of the epidote alteration, syenite dyke swarm, and local copper mineralization warrants a detailed examination of the lower elevations for further indications of a porphyry system at depth beneath this ridge. A sample of the syenite has also been sent for age-dating at the University of British Columbia.

Photo 2: Secondary copper staining on volcaniclastic conglomerate boulders, Red Line 2 claim.

Hornblende Granodiorite Pluton: A previously unknown pluton of hornblende granodiorite (field name) was discovered on the Red Line 2 and 3 claims during the July program. The pluton has been mapped out for over 700 m in length so far and is at least 150 m wide. It is notable for the pervasive green alteration and the disseminated pyrite found throughout most of the unit. Lithogeochemical analyses and thin section studies are planned to determine if the alteration is part of a porphyry-type system and if this pluton is part of the Galore Creek suite.

Property Size And Ownership: Following the integration of the Red Line 5 claim into the Project, the property size of the Project has been expanded to a total of 10 claims, covering a combined area of 3,989 hectares. Pursuant to an Option Agreement signed on April 6th, 2022, Romios has granted Copperhead Resources the exclusive right and option to acquire a 75% ownership interest in the Project over a 3 year term by financing annual exploration programs beginning in 2022 and making certain cash payments and stock grants to Romios (see Press Release April 6, 2022).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

