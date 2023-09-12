Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Enertopia Corporation (OTCQB: ENRT) (CSE: ENRT) ("Enertopia' or the "Company") a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada lithium claims, intellectual property, & pending patents in the green technology space, is very pleased to provide the following update.

The Company reports that it has filed its response to the patent examiners objections on September 8th, 2023 with respect to our non-provisional patent application 17/751,305. We look forward to the examiners response in due course, and will keep all interested stakeholders updated as we hear back from the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/840/180205_132cb61c44d01abc_001full.jpg

Enertopia's Beta test site for patent application 17/751,305. Located in Escondido, California, at 2,100 feet in elevation.

Field testing of the Beta unit is currently underway. After the testing is completed, the Company will move onto our field beta testing for non-provisional patent application 17/ 888,320 (Rain Maker). We expect to file our response to the patent examiners objections no later than December 8th, 2023 with respect to the Rain Maker.

"The Enertopia team of consultants looks forward to continuing to move ahead on our developing Lithium and technology assets." Stated President Robert McAllister.

About Enertopia

Defines itself as an Environmental Solutions Company focused on using modern technology on extracting lithium and verifying or sourcing other intellectual property in the EV & green technologies to build shareholder value.

Enertopia shares are quoted in the United States and Canada under ticker symbol ENRT. For additional information, please visit www.enertopia.com or call Robert McAllister, the President at 1-888-ENRT201.

