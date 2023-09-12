Incredibuild Provides Game-Changing Development Acceleration Technology to Epic MegaGrants Recipients

Incredibuild's industry-leading development platform dramatically accelerates Unreal Engine code builds and compilations to deliver massive ROI for studios

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild, the leading acceleration platform for developers and DevOps teams, announced today its contribution to Epic MegaGrants recipients via the Mega Perks program. Epic Games' MegaGrants program recognizes standout applicants - from solo developers and small studios to large corporations - demonstrating noteworthy innovation in and around Unreal Engine or in enhancing the open-source 3D graphics ecosystem across media and entertainment (film, TV, live events, etc.) and more. Through MegaGrants, Incredibuild has granted up to an estimated US$2 million worth of free licenses, special offers, discounts and other perks to more than 150 members of the recipient community.

With Incredibuild's game-changing platform, MegaGrants recipients can dramatically accelerate their builds, transforming any core on their network into a supercomputer, allowing them to iterate more frequently and release higher quality products at unprecedented speeds. Recipients will be able to instantly accelerate Unreal Engine code builds (whether directly from Visual Studio or as part of the CI/CD builds) and shader compilations (Unreal Engine Editor), slashing build times from days and hours to minutes and drastically reducing infrastructure costs.

"In the lightning-fast, highly competitive world of game development, we know that every second counts," said Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild. "Game developers are driving so much of today's digital innovation across industries, and supporting them through Epic Games' paradigm-shifting Epic MegaGrants program lets us help maximize the talents of developers in both small studios and large corporations worldwide. Incredibuild is excited to provide this talented group with development at super speeds."

Recipients will also have access to Incredibuild's newly patented Build Cache technology, which empowers software developers and enables build servers to reuse cached artifacts that were already compiled elsewhere in the organization rather than rebuilding them. Incredibuild's technology requires no familiarity with a specific tool or workload, enabling development and compilation of multiplatform games without modification to developers' code, processes, or tools. Incredibuild not only saves hours of build time but also associated costs, allowing companies to release products faster and more economically.

"We at Incredibuild are exceptionally proud of the strong relationship we have built with Epic and with the Unreal Engine community," said Regev Yativ, CRO of Incredibuild. "By providing must-have tools to these deserving Epic MegaGrants recipients, Incredibuild is helping give a powerful boost to this curated group of Unreal Engine developers, creators, and enthusiasts. We're looking forward to continuing our work with Epic's Unreal Engine ecosystem, getting game developers to the gold master at a fraction of the cost."

Incredibuild will be showcasing its innovative technologies at Unreal Fest in New Orleans next month as one of the sponsors of the event.

About Incredibuild

Incredibuild has created the industry's leading hybrid acceleration platform for development processes - compilations, CI/CD builds, and more. Its Virtualized Distributed Processing technology recruits CPUs to turn every host into a supercomputer with hundreds of cores. Incredibuild's powerful distributed processing and unique build caching solutions quicken dev cycles and increase the efficiency of every development sprint while accelerating iteration frequency - enhancing product quality, boosting developer satisfaction, and lowering time-to-market while dramatically reducing compute costs on-prem and in the cloud.

Incredibuild enjoys over a quarter of a million users from 2,500 global organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Incredibuild's technology supports leading automotive dev tools and projects such as Yocto, AGL, AOSP, QNX, Linux Kernel, Visual studio, Unreal Engine, across operating systems and cloud platforms. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the US, Japan, UK and China, Incredibuild was founded on the premise that there is time to build and time to release. Frequency of updates is not just time- and cost-saving - it is an enterprise's competitive advantage. Learn more at incredibuild.com.

