Sappi North America: Sappi Achieves Significant Milestone in Journey To Reduce Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Sappi North America

During 2020, Sappi Limited decided to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and begin the work of setting and validating our specific targets to reduce emissions. This aligns with our Thrive25 strategy and public sustainability commitments, as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Working across all three manufacturing regions, we were pleased to announce in June 2022 that our targets had been officially accepted by the SBTi. We have committed to reducing our emission intensity globally by 41.5%. This means a reduction from 0.89 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of product in 2019 to 0.52 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of product by 2030. Sappi's target aligns with global efforts to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C.

In addition, our advocacy target for Scope 3 emissions was approved. This target commits us to engage with 44% of our suppliers based on spend (representing approximately two-thirds of our Scope 3 emissions) and to advocate that they set science-based emission reduction targets by 2026. We believe the full benefit to society can only occur if value chains collaborate and help one another.

Embedded in the Sappi Limited strategy are specific Sappi North America goals for emission reduction and supplier advocacy. Sappi North America commits to reduce our Scope 1 and 2 emission intensity by 36% and will advocate that 37% of our suppliers by spend commit to set science-based emission reduction targets by 2026. These targets represent a key step in our commitment to our decarbonization transition. This ambitious target is underpinned by detailed decarbonization plans in each region based on a combination of capital investments in our assets, process efficiency improvements, increased purchases of renewable energy and engagement with our suppliers.

The journey begins to execute the plans that underpin our science-based targets. Many projects are already underway, but many more are in the planning phase. Our planned trajectory to decarbonize-which includes growth initiatives-is illustrated below. In addition to our employees, customer and value chain partners are also key collaborators in this journey. This significant commitment is a testament to Sappi's drive to contribute to the circular economy and be a force for reducing climate impacts.

Our success will require everyone's commitment, as well as their ingenuity, to continue transforming our business so that is it fit for a low-carbon future. Thank you for being a part of this continued journey. To learn more about SBTi, visit sciencebasedtargets.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sappi North America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sappi-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sappi North America

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783250/sappi-achieves-significant-milestone-in-journey-to-reduce-emissions