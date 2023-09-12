Hughes & Coleman: 2023: A Deadly Year So Far on Louisville Roadways - Urgent Call for Safety

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers encouraging safe driving habits with high car crash fatality numbers

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The streets of Louisville, Kentucky, are facing a crisis regarding car accident deaths as 2023 continues to unfold, which is why Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is outlining tips to promote safe driving habits. After experiencing a record-high number of car crash fatalities in 2022, the city now finds itself on a similarly dangerous trajectory through the first half of 2023, according to new data in the Vision Zero Louisville dashboard, which provides interactive visual data on fatal car crashes and serious injury car crashes within Jefferson County, Kentucky. From January to June 2023, data shows the local roads have still been increasingly dangerous, with 51 deaths and 193 serious injury accidents.

While this data is slightly lower than the same period in 2021 and 2022, it is still distressingly high, demanding immediate attention. Louisville has set ambitious goals for road safety under the Vision Zero Louisville initiative, aiming to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries. However, data from the Vision Zero Louisville 2022 Annual Report shows that the city did not meet stated targets in nine out of the 10 stated 2022 targets. While this report sheds light on the city's commitment, it also highlights that Louisville has a long way to go to meet stated targets, making the roadways safer for drivers and pedestrians. In February 2023, Louisville was awarded a $21 million federal grant to improve safety and mobility on 10 high-risk corridors identified and has also set five new 2023 Goals, of which one is to secure local funding to implement recommendations included in the Vision Zero Louisville Safety Report (2021).

"The ongoing high number of road fatalities and serious injury car accidents in Louisville is a deeply troubling trend, as each fatality represents a tragedy that affects families in our communities," said Lee Coleman, Attorney, Founding Partner, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "We want to remind everyone that these accidents are not inevitable; they can be prevented with responsible driving behaviors in combination with proper roadway safety measures."

If you or a loved one are ever in a car wreck, follow these critical steps:

Check for injuries: When a car crash happens, you must take care of yourself and any passengers in your vehicle first. If anyone is hurt, call 911 immediately.

Seek medical help: It's a good idea to seek medical help to make sure there are no hidden injuries.

Call the police: Even if it's not an emergency, call for help. The non-emergency phone number for the Louisville Police Department is 502-574-7111 or 502-574-2111. Call 911 in case of an emergency, such as a collision, medical emergency, or fire. Ask for a copy of the police report, or get a Louisville car accident report through the proper channels

Get your vehicle to a safe location: If you can do it safely, move your vehicle to the side of the road to avoid any traffic. Turn on your hazard lights.

Exchange driver information: Exchange information with the other driver involved in the accident, like their name, contact information, insurance company, policy number, and vehicle information (make, model, license plate number). If you are a victim of a hit-and-run, you may need to take additional steps.

Take photos and document the scene: Take photos of the scene, including any damage to both vehicles, the location, and road signs or traffic signals.

A Hughes & Coleman Louisville car accident lawyer can assist injured drivers and passengers that have been involved in a car accident. Hughes & Coleman can explain why you need a personal injury lawyer after a car accident in Louisville, Ky. To contact an experienced personal injury lawyer in Louisville, Ky., call 800-800-4600 or go to hughesandcoleman.com.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

