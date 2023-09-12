Private Risk Management Association Summit to Spotlight Emerging Insurance Trends, Economic Conditions, Excess & Surplus

PRMA Summit Marks 10th Anniversary: A Decade of Forging Connections, Delivering Industry-Leading Education and Elevating High-Net-Worth Personal Risk Advisors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The Private Risk Management Association Summit unveiled plans for its 10th-anniversary conference, centered on dynamic industry trends that present challenges alongside strategic adaptation approaches to navigate the future. The three-day event takes place Nov. 5-7, 2023, at the Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois. The Summit is expected to attract more than 500 high-net-worth insurance specialists nationwide and feature 30 speakers, delivering 15 powerful informational sessions.

This year's keynote, Col. Nicole Malachowski (USAF, Ret.), is well acquainted with transformative shifts. As a fighter pilot, she was the first woman to join the Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team in the U.S. Air Force. However, an unexpected encounter with a tick-borne illness altered her course. Now a presidential appointee to the Commission on White House Fellowships and a National Women's Hall of Fame inductee, Malachowski will kickstart the Summit with actionable insights to inspire participants to strive for excellence, viewing setbacks as stepping stones toward realizing their aspirations.

The Summit focuses on the E&S market's evolution, challenging insurance trends, broker roles in risk strategies and wealth transfer insights. Attendees gain access to numerous educational sessions to hone their professional expertise and deepen their understanding of the industry's trajectory. "The topics mirror the insurance environment; they're collaborative discussions centered on solutions, which is of the greatest value to our members and those engaged in the high net worth space," stated Diane Delaney, executive director of PRMA. "Our goal is to bring together thought leaders who will delve into strategies for becoming proactive risk managers in the face of these new challenges," Delaney added, underscoring the event's timeliness and relevance.

This year, the Summit introduces the inaugural Executive Insights Panel-an engaging series of live, podcast-style discussions featuring carrier CEOs and executives. The panel will offer invaluable market updates and visionary perspectives. Participants include Chubb, Private Client Select, PURE Insurance, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, The Hanover Insurance Group and Nationwide Private Client. "Empowering insurance professionals with insights into the intricacies of today's industry is a game-changer," said Bryant Kolle, president of the PRMA Board of Trustees. "This unique learning experience equips them with skills not available elsewhere, fostering confidence to tackle future challenges head-on," he added.

Participants can engage in hands-on workshops and specialized breakout sessions, delving into various subjects-from unraveling the intricacies of reinsurance to understanding the significance of flood coverage. The event also presents numerous networking occasions, including a cocktail reception and a prestigious awards dinner.

PRMA thanks high-level Summit sponsors for their contributions to ensuring the event's success. These sponsors include Chubb, Go Rentals, Private Client Select, PURE Insurance, The Cincinnati Insurance Companies, AMWINS, The Fine Art Group, Enterprise Holdings, NFP, Hagerty, Allied Restoration, Castle High Value, e2Value, LeakDefense Systems/Sentinel Hydrosolutions, LLC, Restoration Affiliates, Nationwide Private Client, Ryan Turner Specialty and Hanover Insurance Group.

Register today for the 2023 PRMA Summit at www.prmasummit.org. Last-minute registration begins Oct. 9 and ends Oct. 20.

About PRMA

The Private Risk Management Association is a member-owned independent nonprofit founded by private risk management and insurance industry leaders. PRMA's mission is to improve the advice, coverage and service provided to the high-net-worth insurance consumer through education and increased awareness. PRMA offers specialized education and information and establishes standards and credentials while raising awareness and advocating for the niche and consumers served.

Contact Information:

Jeannie Salameh

President, Pressology

jeannie@pressologyinc.com

(727) 644-5010

SOURCE: Private Risk Management Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/779707/private-risk-management-association-prma-summit-to-spotlight-emerging-insurance-trends-economic-conditions-excess-surplus