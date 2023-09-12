Brainify.AI Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS

Brainify.AI, an innovative company leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize the treatment of depression, is excited to announce it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS (JLABS) as a resident company. This marks a significant milestone for Brainify.AI and is another indication of the value and promise the company brings to the medical AI field.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Brainify.AI, an innovative company leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize the treatment of depression, is excited to announce it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JLABS (JLABS) as a resident company. This marks a significant milestone for Brainify.AI and is another indication of the value and promise the company brings to the medical AI field.

Brainify.AI logo

Brainify.AI psychiatry biomarker platform

Brainify.AI has shown strong growth and commitment to their mission, as demonstrated by its previous success as a finalist in the Harvard President Innovation Challenge and as a Harvard Innovation Labs Alumni.

"Being accepted into JLABS is a tremendous honor and an exciting opportunity," says Mariam Khayretdinova, CEO and co-founder of Brainify.AI. "We are thrilled to join the ranks of high-impact startups that have benefited from JLABS nurturing ecosystem. This collaboration will significantly expedite our mission to provide better, more effective treatments for people battling depression."

JLABS is the global incubator network of Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and provides early-stage innovators with access to capital-efficient lab space and resources, including mentorship, community, industry connections and entrepreneurial programs. Johnson & Johnson Innovation works across the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors to accelerate early-stage transformational solutions by catalyzing the best ideas, wherever they are in the world.

Brainify.AI will continue to refine its technology and expand its reach, moving towards its goal of transforming mental health treatment through the power of AI, machine learning, and electroencephalography (EEG). With the support of the incubator, the company is better poised to bring its groundbreaking technology to those who need it the most.

For more information about Brainify.AI and their work, visit www.brainify.ai.

**About Brainify.AI**

Brainify.AI is a groundbreaking company pioneering the shift towards precision psychiatry. Brainify.AI leverage biological data through our innovative AI/ML EEG biomarker platform. Our transformative technology and cutting-edge tools are setting new standards in the psychiatric field, bridging the gap between clinical trials and effective treatments, thus catalyzing a new era of precision psychiatry.

Contact Information

Ivan Mishanin

COO

info@brainify.ai

SOURCE: Brainify.AI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782311/brainifyai-joins-johnson-johnson-innovation-jlabs