ETHOS Event Collective Elevates Industry Engagement at IMEX America 2023 Through Dynamic Partnership with Fill it Forward

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / ETHOS Event Collective, a leading name in event innovation and excellence, proudly announces its participation in IMEX America 2023, the premier trade show for the meetings and events industry, taking place from October 17-19 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. For three consecutive years, ETHOS Event Collective has implemented a give-back opportunity through IMEX, as part of their brand initiative to use business as a force for good.









Renowned for its innovation and commitment to creating memorable experiences, ETHOS Event Collective's presence at IMEX America 2023 promises to be nothing short of transformative. This year, ETHOS is set to create waves of impact by forging a strategic partnership with Fill it Forward, adding a unique dimension of social responsibility and sustainability to its booth presence.

Visitors to ETHOS' booth (E1644) will have the opportunity to experience the Fill it Forward initiative firsthand. As part of this partnership, attendees can engage with reusable, smart stickers that allow them to track their positive environmental impact through the simple act of refilling their water bottles. For every refill tracked using the Fill it Forward app, a charitable contribution will be made towards Charity: Water, amplifying the collective effort for a better, more sustainable world.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fill it Forward, a collaboration that echoes our shared dedication to fostering sustainable event experiences. By teaming up with Fill it Forward, we are integrating innovative technology with our event practices, empowering attendees to make a positive impact on the environment and local communities," remarked Joe Fijol, Principal, ETHOS Event Collective. "Through this partnership, we are shaping a more conscious and responsible event industry, setting a standard for impactful gatherings that resonates deeply with our core values."

IMEX America attendees are invited to engage with the ETHOS team, explore their innovative event solutions, and learn more about the Fill it Forward partnership. As ETHOS Event Collective and Fill it Forward join hands, the horizon of possibilities for elevating event experiences while contributing to global well-being takes center stage. The collaboration is a trailblazing initiative focused on the principles of giving back and environmental consciousness, which reflects ETHOS's mission to make a positive mark on both the industry and the world.

"By aligning our innovative platform with ETHOS's visionary approach to events, we are poised to revolutionize the way sustainability and social responsibility intersect within the event industry. Together, we are empowering attendees to amplify their impact, turning every interaction into an opportunity for meaningful change." - Matt Wittek, Founder & CEO, Fill it Forward

About ETHOS Event Collective: ETHOS Event Collective is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Chicago, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.

