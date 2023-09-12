RankPay: Versa Technology is Now a Seller on DigiKey

Forty Products from Its PlanetechUSA Division Available for Quick Purchase

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Versa Technology, Inc. (Versa), a US-based global provider of last-mile IT networking technology solutions and one of the largest suppliers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch technology products, and its company division Planet Technology USA (PLANET), supplier of cost-effective, last-mile PoE networking solutions, today announce the availability of 40 PoE Injectors, Splitters and Wall Mount Switches on the DigiKey page for Versa Technology.





DigiKey is an authorized distributor of electronics components for more than 2,400 industry-leading suppliers. Having DigiKey access to Versa and PLANET products provides a quick path to essential networking components, making the sourcing and purchasing process more efficient.

PoE Injector - A PoE injector adds power to a PoE device connected to a legacy (non-PoE) switch. An injector powers devices in remote locations without installing a power outlet.

PoE Splitter - A PoE Splitter splits off or separates power from the data stream coming from a PoE switch and feeds it into a separate input on a legacy or non-PoE device while keeping the data signal intact. Devices include low-power IP cameras.

Wall Mount Switch - Wall Mount Switches offer a convenient way to secure network connections in tight spaces, industrial environments, and other options. More compact, wall mount switches come with up to four ports in gigabit, managed, unmanaged, and industrial formats.

"Quicker access to the Versa Technology products and website through DigiKey simplifies research," says Joe Williams, Director of Distributed Sales. "Versa also provides a support and resource page with product videos, tutorials, and FAQs to assist customers."

About Versa Technology

Versa Technology is a US-based provider of last-mile IT networking technology and one of the largest suppliers of Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch technology with a global customer base spanning North and South America, Asia, South-East Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Its expansive product portfolio supports a variety of networking applications in a diverse range of environments. Versa Technology's unwavering goal is to provide full support to our customers to help them achieve their computer networking goals. Versa Technology combines innovation, efficiency, and accountability to provide the best service to customers. To learn more about us, please visit Versatek.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient IT networking equipment. The company offers PoE products that sync with changing industry standards and innovations. To learn more about us, please visit PlanetechUSA.com. Learn more about Planet Technology USA's portfolio of last-mile networking solutions. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

