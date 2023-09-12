Neurovations: 30 Years of Groundbreaking Medical Education Features Award-Winning Speakers

CEO and Founder of Neurovations Dr. Eric Grigsby Celebrates Three Decades of Innovation in Chronic Pain Management at 30th Napa Pain Conference

NAPA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The 30th Napa Pain Conference concluded on Aug. 20, 2023, celebrating three decades of unwavering commitment to advancing treatments and research for pain and neurological disease. The conference brought together global experts, researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals who shared groundbreaking insights in the field of pain medicine.

Napa Pain Conference

Nobel Prize recipient Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi delivered the 2023 Lindahl Lecture. Renowned for her groundbreaking research in the field of chemical biology, coining the term and field of bioorthogonal chemistry, Professor Bertozzi has been the recipient of honors of the highest scientific order, including a MacArthur Fellowship and the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences, as well as the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

"Dr. Bertozzi's keynote session on her work with cancer cells was quite simply one of the best sessions I have ever attended. She has a unique and brilliant mind, and a gift for collaboration and mentorship," said Dr. Eric Grigsby, founder and CEO of Neurovations, a patient care and innovation company.

The Lindahl Lecture is named for Dr. Grigsby's early mentor Dr. Sten Lindahl, former Chair of the Nobel Committee. Past Lindahl Lectures include Bruce Beutler, MD, 2011 Nobel Prize recipient in Medicine, and Jennifer Doudna, PhD, Nobel Prize recipient in 2020 and developer of CRISPR technology.

The conference also honored Dr. Lawrence Poree with the inaugural Dr. Elliot Krames Award for Excellence in Translational Neuromodulation and Dr. Peter Staats, Chief Medical Officer, National Spine and Pain Centers, who presented the Legacy Lecture for dedication to the field of chronic pain.

"I am truly honored to have been chosen to deliver the Legacy Lecture at the 30th Napa Pain Conference. It's a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of all those who have contributed to this journey. I am reminded of the challenges we've overcome and the breakthroughs that have transformed patient care. This legacy fuels our determination to continue pushing the boundaries of pain research and treatment, ensuring a brighter and pain-free future for all," Dr. Staats said.

The annual vineyard dinner was held at the Grigsby Vineyard in Yountville, marking the occasion for the inaugural release of the Grigsby Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Syrah.

"The Grigsby family's legacy dates to 1846 when our forebear John Grigsby first cultivated this land. Today, we honor his pioneering spirit with organic farming and a goal to produce the finest wine the land will give us. I can't think of a better way to launch Grigsby Vineyard than to share it with this incredible group," Dr. Grigsby said.

Experts in the field of interventional pain medicine presented Dr. Grigsby with an award recognizing his dedication to innovation in the field of chronic pain management. The award, which featured a video of well-wishers from across the globe, was presented by Dr. Grigsby's own daughter Giovanna Grigsby, currently enrolled in medical school at Mayo Clinic.

"I was overwhelmed by the kindness from those I respect so much. To hear doctors Carol Warfield, Daniel Carr and Elliott Krames - just to name a few - say such kind things about the past 30 years of work, was humbling. The success of the conference underscores its significance as a pivotal platform for advancing pain management knowledge and practices. As the field continues to evolve, the Napa Pain Conference remains committed to driving innovation, fostering interdisciplinary cooperation, and improving the lives of those living with pain."

