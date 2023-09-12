Katalon, Inc.: Katalon Appoints Alex Martins as Vice President of Strategy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Katalon, the provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, announced today the addition of Alex Martins as Vice President, Strategy. Martins brings 20 years of experience in global management and leadership positions at DevOps-centric software and services companies, including Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Cognizant, CA Technologies, Broadcom, and most recently Relicx.

With an extensive background in enabling AI-augmented testing for Fortune 500 companies, Martins has consistently advocated for software quality to be a foundational capability to deliver a differentiated customer experience and strong business performance. Martins completed an Executive MBA at the University of Miami Herbert Business School and authored the first novel on Continuous Testing in DevOps.

"Alex brings invaluable leadership and software testing experience to our company," said Katalon CEO Vu Lam. "He will help us ideate new solution offerings and partnerships, prioritize the delivery of additional AI capabilities, and align with analysts and thought leaders around the world on the rapid evolution of software testing. With his extensive background in AI, he will also work closely with our top customers to guide them through their software testing modernization initiatives including the evolution of skill sets within their teams, processes, and underlying technology platforms."

"Given Katalon's strong reputation for delivering significant value to thousands of organizations around the world and the natural application of AI in software testing, I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's future growth," said Martins. "I'm very excited to join Katalon's team and its mission to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently."

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one software quality management platform that enables product managers, quality engineers, DevOps professionals, and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016 and servicing customers in over 80 countries, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

