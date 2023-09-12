Science On Call Raises $2.6 Million in Seed Financing to Transform Restaurant Tech Support

Seed funding enables pioneering technology to enhance restaurant operations, reduce employee burnout, and revolutionize the tech support landscape

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Science On Call , the lightning-fast, AI-powered help desk for restaurants, today announced the successful completion of a $2.6 million seed financing round, led by York IE , with participation from Bread & Butter Ventures , Relish Works Capital Investments , Groove Capital , Connetic Ventures , Redstick VC , and Phoenix Club . This investment marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to pave the way in transforming how restaurants manage their tech challenges.

"Today's funding is a heartfelt testament to our unwavering commitment to usher in a technology revolution in the restaurant industry," said Andy Freivogel, CEO and co-founder of Science On Call. "We understand the relentless demands faced by restaurant teams, the late nights and early mornings, the dedication that goes into crafting memorable dining experiences. With this financing, we are equipped to conquer the tech troubles that often add unnecessary stress - ensuring that restaurants across the nation experience a smooth 'service' every day."

In an industry where burnout among restaurant employees is a pressing concern, Science On Call is on a mission to alleviate this issue by harnessing the power of technology. Restaurant employees often face an overwhelming workload exacerbated by tech-related hurdles that can disrupt operations and reduce efficiency. By providing lightning-fast, 24/7/365 tech support services, Science On Call empowers restaurant staff to eliminate burnout and focus on delivering exceptional dining experiences.

Science On Call's proprietary database of technology resolutions, accumulated from collaborating with hundreds of restaurants, empowers its team of restaurant technologists to deliver real-time solutions, often within minutes. This approach streamlines restaurant operations and minimizes internal IT spending, allowing restaurants to focus on what they do best - providing exceptional dining experiences to their customers.

Science On Call offers solutions that address the biggest problems in the restaurant industry, ranging from point-of-sale systems to internet connectivity, Wi-Fi, online ordering platforms, email, and phone systems. With the new infusion of $2.6 million in seed financing, the company is set to expand its product offerings and enhance its go-to-market strategy. This includes the addition of two industry powerhouses to spearhead these initiatives, including seasoned entrepreneur Maia Tekle and product development expert Ron Hoffner , further underlining Science On Call's dedication to enhancing its offerings and delivering top-notch solutions.

In addition to securing substantial seed financing, Science On Call has garnered recognition from industry-leading customers who have harnessed the power of its tech support services. From established names like Gregorys Coffee, Go Get Em Tiger Coffee, &pizza, and Primanti Bros, to fast-growing brands, these trailblazing companies have identified that choosing Science On Call is synonymous with choosing growth.

"Over the years, &pizza has made substantial investments in our tech stack. We were very thoughtful about what we built and followed suit about whether we could outsource tech support for our shops," said Michael Lastoria, CEO, &pizza. "Science On Call is focused entirely on restaurants, and their platform is tailored toward tech-forward concepts. They respond to challenges instantly, solve problems quickly and cost-effectively allowing our IT leadership to focus on differentiation through innovation and strategy."

The success of Science On Call's fundraising efforts underscores the strong resonance its vision and tenacity have found with investors. The company's commitment to being a first mover in the restaurant tech support space, coupled with its unparalleled ability to gather and leverage platform-agnostic data, has positioned it as a game-changer within the industry.

"We believe that Science On Call's unique approach to tech support, combined with their dedication to understanding the restaurant industry's pain points, sets them apart," said Marshall Everson, Vice President of Investments, York IE and new addition to the Science On Call board of directors. "Their innovative use of AI and machine learning to provide rapid and effective solutions has the potential to revolutionize the employee experience within restaurants."

As the company scales its operations with the newly acquired seed funding, Science On Call is poised to solidify its position as an industry leader, transforming restaurant tech support through cutting-edge AI-driven solutions.

To learn more about Science On Call, visit: https://scienceoncall.com/

About Science On Call

Science On Call is the lightning-fast, AI-powered help desk for restaurants. Built with restaurants in mind, Science On Call offers 24/7/365 tech support services to anticipate and solve everyday restaurant tech issues from point of sale, internet, Wi-Fi, online ordering, email and phone systems. Customers can text, call or email Science's dedicated team of restaurant technologists, who leverage a proprietary database of technology resolutions from hundreds of restaurants to solve the most common tech problems in a matter of minutes. Fast-growing QSR and fast casual brands across the country rely on Science to ease the burden on their staff, reduce internal IT spending and make their tech work for them, not against them. Take restaurant tech off your plate at scienceoncall.com.

Media Contact:

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Science On Call

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782893/science-on-call-raises-26-million-in-seed-financing-to-transform-restaurant-tech-support