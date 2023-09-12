Hi Marley and Copart Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Auto Insurers

Partnership Brings Innovation to the Auto Total Loss Process with Increased Efficiencies for Insurance Carriers and Improved Experiences for Policyholders

DALLAS, TX and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) a global leader in online vehicle auctions, and Hi Marley, the intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop products to streamline the automotive total loss process.

The automotive total loss process presents multiple challenges for policyholders and insurance carriers, with high costs and extended processing times caused by communication complexities. By digitizing and streamlining communication for all participants, Hi Marley and Copart's partnership will develop products that reduce the number of manual interactions needed to resolve automotive total loss claims.

The integration between Hi Marley and Copart marks a new era of efficiency and collaboration for total losses, redefining how the insurance ecosystem navigates this complex process. Built with insurance-specific functionality and intelligence, Hi Marley's user-friendly platform enables insurance companies to communicate with policyholders via SMS, in one trusted thread, resolving claims faster.

This partnership will:

Build concise and seamless SMS communication journeys between policyholder and carrier, vastly improving the customer experience.

Streamline the total loss triage process by utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), resulting in a faster, more accurate total loss decision.

Send personalized, automated messages to adjusters and policyholders.

Enable the claims ecosystem - carriers, policyholders, repair shops and Copart - to collaborate through real-time, in-app notifications, mentions and replies.

"Copart is committed to understanding the challenges our customers face and investing in technology solutions that address them," said Robert Vannuccini, Chief Sales Officer, Copart. "We are excited to partner with Hi Marley to further enhance communication processes in the total loss space."

"The ability to marshal our collective resources for the betterment of our carrier partners and their customers is key to enhancing the total loss experience," said Jonathan Tushman, Chief Product Officer, Hi Marley. "Speed to resolution is a key part of end user satisfaction when it comes to total loss claims. Integrating with a forward-thinking total loss partner will enable us to do this work with the efficiency users expect today, and no one is better to partner with than Copart."

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 190 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving money and time for carriers while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction - empowering innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782989/hi-marley-and-copart-announce-strategic-partnership-to-support-auto-insurers