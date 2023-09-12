Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Promotion of Lindsay Lane to Principal

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lindsay Lane in the New York and Boston offices to the role of principal.

Lindsay Lane

"Lindsay has been a rising star since she joined Caldwell in 2018" said Glenn Buggy co-managing partner of Caldwell's Global Financial Services Practice. "She has distinguished herself as a dedicated professional, developing deep sector knowledge and delivering excellent results. Having worked side-by-side with Lindsay I have seen the quality of her work and her passion to deliver the best possible search experience for her clients and her candidates. We are thrilled to see Lindsay continue to advance her career and reach as a trusted advisor to her clients, and are grateful to have her as a colleague in Caldwell's Global Financial Services Practice."

Ms. Lane is a member of Caldwell's Financial Services, Asset & Wealth Management and Legal, Risk & Regulatory Oversight practices. Her focus is with wealth management platform businesses, as well as with investment managers recruiting corporate, functional and product & solutions leaders. In addition, Lindsay recruits senior executives in various financial services functions including: legal, compliance, anti-financial crimes, regulatory risk and governance. Lindsay has also worked as part of Caldwell's Consumer, Commercial Banking and Board & CEO practices, and is building our firm's offering to the institutional custody and clearing market.

Ms. Lane joined Caldwell from Brown Brothers Harriman, a privately owned and managed financial services firm, where she worked in Investor Services in their global custody business as a global market registration analyst specializing in frontier and emerging market regulatory research. She has also held roles in corporate communications and marketing. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in mathematics from Assumption College in Worcester, MA.

"In the current banking environment the legal, risk and regulatory oversight space has emerged as a growing need for our clients in financial services," said Chris Beck, president. "We've been focused on growing this important practice, and Lindsay's sector knowledge and expertise is a fantastic expansion of our team."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/778600/caldwell-announces-promotion-of-lindsay-lane-to-principal