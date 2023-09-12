WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been named to TIME magazine's 2023 list of World's Best Companies.

TIME and market research company Statista collaborated to identify the World's Best Companies for 2023 based on three key areas Employee Satisfaction, Revenue Growth and Sustainability. Employee satisfaction was assessed via independent surveys of nearly 150,000 employees from 58 countries, who evaluated their employers across factors including image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality. Revenue growth was measured on both an absolute and relative basis using 2020 to 2022 data from Statista's internal databases which tracks more than 70 million companies. And finally, ESG data for standardized KPIs from Statista's database of more than 3,000 companies was combined with targeted data research to rank companies' Sustainability efforts. Companies with the highest scores across all 3 dimensions were named the World's Best Companies by TIME and Statista.

"WNS' strong culture of innovation, domain centricity, and commitment to excellence is reflected in the company's success. Our inclusion in TIME's list of the World's Best Companies serves to highlight our ongoing focus on driving long-term sustainable value for all of our key stakeholders, including our clients, employees, investors, and communities," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The full list of TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 can be accessed here: https://time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2023/

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2023, WNS had 59,871 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

