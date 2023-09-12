Prysmian Group Wins ISE Network Innovators' Award for SiroccoHD Microduct Cable

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, recently received an ISE Network Innovators' Award for its FTTx/Optical Networks solution, SiroccoHD Microduct Cable.

The extremely small size of the SiroccoHD Microduct Cable allows the use of significantly smaller components and packaging throughout the network. In addition to direct cost savings, a project's carbon footprint is reduced. This innovative optical fiber cable offers even more strategic benefits with the maximum fiber count for installations with limited space and only one chance to do an installation.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the winners of this year's ISE Network Innovators' Awards," said Patrick Jacobi, Senior Vice President of Telecom for Prysmian Group North America. "Our SiroccoHD cable is changing the game as it provides benefits in a wide range of applications. These include capital deferral, right of way maximization, increased deployment speed and raw material usage reduction. It's a win-win scenario."

Prysmian has sold more than 3 million fiber kilometers of SiroccoHD globally and more than 600,000 fiber kilometers (more than 860 cable miles) of the new 432 design since its launch last year.

"This product is leading edge fiber! The benefits of reduced space requirements, transport costs and footprint are critical for providers, particularly if it is priced competitively with smaller count fibers. This one is worthy of a recognition," wrote the ISE Network Innovators' Award judges.

"Prysmian Group leads the industry in bend-insensitive and reduced diameter fibers, which are essential to products like our SiroccoHD cables," said Jon Fitz, Director of Product Management, Prysmian Group North America. "Our excellent engineering team leverages this technology to produce the highest fiber density cables in the industry."

Prysmian Group's award was announced at the ISE EXPO Network Innovators' Award Breakfast held at ISE EXPO 2023 on Wednesday, August 30.

Learn more about Prysmian's SiroccoHD Microduct Cable and other innovative solutions by visiting na.prysmiangroup.com.

About Prysmian Group North America:

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

