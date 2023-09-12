Boiler service company acquisition expands Thermogenics' service capabilities into the U.S. Northeast

West Hartford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Thermogenics, Inc., a boiler lifecycle solutions provider for commercial and industrial boilers, has acquired Hartford Boiler Repair Works in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Founded in 1926, Hartford Boiler Repair Works has been servicing Connecticut's commercial, industrial and institutional heating needs for generations. The Company specializes in boilers, pumps, pipe welding, zone valves, and burners, and offers 24/7 emergency service. Hartford Boiler Repair Works has established a strong reputation for providing fast, exceptional service and fair pricing.

"It was evident to us that Thermogenics has the expertise and resources to significantly enhance our capabilities, including training opportunities for our employees. We are confident that this partnership will propel Hartford Boiler Repair Works into a new era, allowing us to excel even further in our commitment to delivering top-notch service to our customers," said John Marshall, General Manager of Hartford Boiler Repair Works.

"Hartford Boiler Repair Works' esteemed reputation and solid customer base make them a seamless addition to our family of service brands, playing a pivotal role in our expansion into the U.S. Northeast," added Ross Garland, CEO of Thermogenics.

As part of Thermogenics, Hartford Boiler Repair Works will continue to serve customers under the Hartford Boiler Repair Works brand.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics, founded in 1975, is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America. Through its service operations in the United States and Canada, the company provides service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers. Thermogenics' boiler solutions are primarily used within industrial, commercial, and institutional applications serving a variety of end markets including healthcare and hospitals, food and beverage, corrugation, and pharmaceutical.

Thermogenics provides best-in-class parts and 24/7 service support delivered via factory-trained technicians. Equipped with its own fleet, and through its partnerships with industry-leading rental boiler companies, Thermogenics offers rental boilers to serve temporary and emergency needs. With its comprehensive product and service offering, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for all of its customers' most complex steam and heating requirements. The company operates from its head office in Aurora, ON, and maintains sales and service operations in Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Cincinnati, OH, Sioux City, IA, West Hartford, CT, Ottawa, ON, and Aurora ON.

