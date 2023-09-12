Americas Generators Launches Revamped Triton Power Dealer Program

Americas Generators, a leader in the power generation industry, is proud to introduce its fully revamped Triton Power Dealer Program, designed to empower generator dealers and distributors with a suite of exceptional benefits.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / This program's goal is to partner with both new and existing dealers, bolstering Triton Power's presence in the generator market.

Encompassing the Triton Power Dealer Program are some outstanding benefits that dealers will receive, including:

Preferred Pricing: Partners joining the Triton Power Dealer Program gain exclusive access to preferred pricing, creating a competitive advantage. Americas Generators recognizes the importance of cost savings and is dedicated to empowering businesses with favorable pricing structures.

Rebate Program: The program includes a rewarding rebate system, underscoring Americas Generators' commitment to partner growth. As partners achieve and surpass targets, they earn credit placed upon their account, acknowledging their commitment to Triton Power.

Technical Expertise: Included in the program is training and also on-site troubleshooting in the event of any issues. Triton Power is always current with new emerging generator technological advancements and strives to include those in all our products. Triton Power provides comprehensive technical support, ensuring partners are always equipped with expert assistance. We offer customization and a team of specialists stands ready to address queries and challenges.

Marketing Support: The program extends valuable marketing resources. Private Label opportunities, customizable materials, and digital strategies to amplify partners' visibility, reaching a wider audience and elevating brand presence.

Priority Inventory Access: Time-sensitive inventory access is vital. The Triton Power Dealer Program prioritizes partners, ensuring first access to essential products. Prompt delivery ensures partners have the products they need to succeed.

CEO Eric Johnston emphasized the significance of the Triton Power Dealer Program, stating, "This program solidifies our commitment to strong, mutually beneficial partnerships. Triton Power, our generator brand, signifies quality, reliability, and innovation. Together, we're setting a new standard in the power generator sector."

Partners looking to boost their businesses with preferred pricing, rebate opportunities, expert technical and marketing support, along with priority inventory access, are encouraged to apply and join the Triton Power Dealer Program.

For more information on becoming a Triton Power Dealer and its expanding partners network, visit Triton Power's website or contact the dedicated dealer coordination team at info@tritonpower.com or 305-592-6800

About Americas Generators: Americas Generators, the parent company of the Triton Power brand, is a trusted partner providing comprehensive generator solutions. Headquartered in Miami, FL, the company is dedicated to fueling partner success and driving growth in the power generation industry via a comprehensive inventory of Diesel and Natural Gas Generators, along with parts and accessories support for all their products.

