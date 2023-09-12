Cleartelligence Appoints Greg Boone as CEO

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Cleartelligence, a leading enterprise digital business and data transformation consultancy, is excited to announce that Greg Boone has joined the Company as its CEO. Previously the Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi, Greg will play a pivotal role in the Company's strategic direction, customer and strategic partnerships, and overall growth. Boone will also serve on the Cleartelligence Board of Directors and will join the three founders of Cleartelligence, Joe Marino, Ron Keler, and Anil Bharadwa, in driving the next stage in Cleartelligence's journey to enhance its position as a leading data engineering and analytics consulting firm focused on helping enterprise clients envision, design and implement solutions that solve complex business problems.

Headshot of Greg Boone, CEO, Cleartelligence

"We're thrilled to have Greg join an already great team and look forward to Greg and his deep domain expertise helping us build out the platform and further meet our clients' needs," said Cleartelligence Chief Operating Officer Joe Marino.

Boone has extensive experience growing companies to provide increased value to clients, team members and all stakeholders. Throughout his career, he has been on the leading edge of analytics, e-commerce, and broader digital transformation in the consulting and services industries. His experience in deepening both technical and sales and marketing capabilities has proven to be effective throughout his career. His passion for leadership development in the technology space is also well established through his participation on the Board of Directors for the North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH).

"Cleartelligence is an early leader in a rapidly growing and fragmented market," said Boone. "I look forward to working with the team and capitalizing on their already exceptional culture and service offerings as we expand the business across multiple fronts."

About Cleartelligence

Cleartelligence (or the "Company") is a differentiated data analytics services Company that offers a range of services and products in cloud architecture, data management, data visualization, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. Cleartelligence helps clients leverage the modern data stack to elevate, transform and accelerate insights across their organization, resulting in a compelling ROI. The Company leverages strategic partnerships with various technology platforms to serve clients across several end markets including life sciences, pharma, healthcare and manufacturing. For more information, visit cleartelligence.com.

Contact Information

Pete DeOlympio

Marketing Director

pete.deolympio@cleartelligence.com

(617) 340-7740

SOURCE: Cleartelligence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782223/cleartelligence-appoints-greg-boone-as-ceo