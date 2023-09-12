Company Preparing Launch of Isotonic Products Into Cattle, Sheep and Goat Markets

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2023) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a series of trials of its isotonic products at various ruminant farms in Europe. For the purpose of this news release, cattle, sheep and goats will be collectively referred to as "Ruminant Animals".





About Tonisity's Current Suite of Isotonic Products

Tonisity's suite of isotonic products include a patented isotonic protein drink that directly nourishes the intestinal cells of the small intestine of certain animals, including piglets, which accelerates and increases the absorption of all nutrients into the body of the animal. The result is higher weight gain, lower mortality, fewer fall behinds and less need for medications for these animals - all producing a high return on investment for producers. The improvement in gut health, leads to more, heavier pigs at finish. This solution is patented in many countries in the world and is currently being sold in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, South Africa and Australia.

The suite of products also includes a milk replacer additive that is mixed with milk replacers, which are widely used in farrowing houses to supplement the sows' milk. The product includes Tonisity's gut-enhancing bioactives in a milk replacer compatible formula that is highly complementary to Tonisity's existing isotonic products.

Tonisity's suite of gut-enhancing products improve pigs' survival, especially during their first month of life, in which up to 15% of piglets die mainly due to a lack of nutrition and gut health issues. The increased survivability of piglets, together with better performance pre- and post-weaning, enables producers to sell their pigs into the market with return of investments that can reach 5-10x. These benefits are especially important in an age of African swine fever and increased labour and feed cost inputs. Over 50 million pigs have been treated with Tonisity's isotonic products in many countries all over the world.

Tonisity also has a suite of other related gut-health, isotonic products for the companion animal industry, including dogs and cats.

Application for Ruminant Animals

In 2018, Tonisity led a trial of its isotonic product at a cattle farm in Spain. The trial showed that the product could be effective in reducing mortality of young cattle. The Tonisity team has been studying the potential application for Ruminant Animals since 2018, including further testing of the products with calves in Austria, Italy and South Africa. Knowing that enterocytes are the same across species, the micro-enteral nutrition technology can be used especially in the pre-ruminant phase when the young Ruminant Animals are still drinking milk and not consuming dry feed.

Trials for Certain Ruminant Animals in 2023

In 2023, Tonisity made some adaptations to the existing products to test and observe the possible effects of Tonisity's products on certain young Ruminant Animals. The first formula was mixed with water to obtain an isotonic solution, while the second product was designed to be mixed with the milk replacer on the farms in question.

The trials were conducted on calves and goats at six farms in Eastern Europe in 2023. The main findings of the trials were as follows:

at a young age, drinking can be a challenge but, overall, the Tonisity solutions were well consumed, leading to a visible improvement in general health status and growth performance;

in calves, after 10 days of administration, weak animals consuming the solution had a good recovery and were able to reach the same growth rate as their counterparts a few weeks later. In one specific experiment, the treated calves had better overall condition and improved health and were, on average, 3 kg to 5 kg heavier than the control group after a 60-day period;

the Tonisity solutions also helped reduce the incidence of diarrhea in calves, which is a serious problem in the industry; and

in goats, the kids that were also given the milk replacer solution for 10 days were 1.7 kg heavier after 90 days, when compared to the controls.

Further testing will be needed in lambs but it is strongly anticipated that similar benefits should be observed with these animals.

Plans to Launch Products for Ruminant Animals

With the two products having been successful in these trials, Tonisity is working to launch two new products for Ruminant Animals, one as an application in drinking water and the other as a milk replacer additive, in the very near future (collectively, the "Tonisity Ruminant Products").

Tonisity expects branding of the Tonisity Ruminant Products to be completed in the next few weeks. Further, as these products can be produced at Tonisity's existing production facility in Ireland with no material adaptations or significant additional resources needed, Tonisity expects to be selling the Tonisity Ruminant Products before the end of 2023.

Arie Halpern, CEO of Tonisity International, comments, "Tonisity is pleased to be continuing to expand its suite of gut-health products into the ruminant sectors. As our company continues to solve the animal health problems impacting pig production worldwide, we are now poised to extrapolate this novel technology into the cattle, goat and sheep industries. We are building a global animal health and science company across many animal species, and this step into ruminants, nearly a year ahead of schedule, is a very signficiant one. Tonisity's innovative solutions are easy to use and produce important production gains, including lower mortality, higher weight gain and less antibiotics usage, and therefore continue to produce significant returns on investment for customers all over the world."

About the Ruminants Market

The global market for Ruminant Animals is significant, with over 942 million cattle in 2023[1]. In Europe alone, there were over 77 million bovine animals, 62 million sheep and 12 million goats in 2019[2]. Many of the problems that are impacting the swine industry, including high mortality, low weight gain and antibiotic usage, are also impacting the Ruminant Animal industries in various counties of the world.

For More Information on Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in two specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180352