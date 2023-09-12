DeliverThat Integrates With ezCater's MSI Software

Integration helps restaurants gain operational efficiency by saving time and getting full visibility into deliveries

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / DeliverThat, the industry leading catering delivery and setup company, with over $250 million dollars of catering delivery and a network of 15K active drivers under its belt, just announced its integration with MSI, ezCater's catering management software.

"We are excited to introduce a streamlined integration that, with a few button clicks in the existing MSI dashboard, will schedule a delivery with our specialized fleet of drivers to solve a huge pain point for off-premise catering. And as always, all DeliverThat deliveries can be managed and tracked, regardless of channel, in our Smart Dashboard," said Matt Benzel, Chief Technology Officer for DeliverThat.

MSI, ezCater's catering management software, provides restaurants with specialized tools to track, prep and execute catering orders and manage relationships with high-value customers. With the new integration, restaurants can seamlessly accept catering orders and assign them to DeliverThat for a driver, all within MSI. Any changes to the delivery will automatically be updated in both the MSI and DeliverThat platforms. And, with the Smart Dashboard DeliverThat introduced earlier this year, all deliveries, regardless of channel, are viewable in the Dashboard.

"Food for work is complex and high stakes. Customers prioritize reliable, on-time delivery, and restaurant operators are looking for ways to add delivery capacity as a result," said Mike O'Hanlon, Chief Partnerships Officer, ezCater. "We're excited to expand the number of delivery service providers that our restaurant partners can seamlessly access through our MSI software with the addition of DeliverThat," added O'Hanlon.

DeliverThat's partner, Tocaya, who is taking advantage of this integration indicated that the integration has not only saved them time because they no longer have to re-enter the deliveries manually, but it has also cut down on the human error factor. Additionally, the integration has allowed them to never miss a delivery, increasing their sales.

"Prior to this integration, there were orders that were being entered into the system too late and we were missing out on those sales. This direct integration eliminates that factor," said Megan Welcome, Director of Catering for One Table Restaurant Brands.

About DeliverThat

DeliverThat is the industry-leading catering delivery and setup company that has been revolutionizing catering delivery since 2016. With over $250 million dollars of catering delivery under its belt and a network of over 15K active drivers, DeliverThat is operational in all major cities in all 50 states of the U.S. DeliverThat's extensive network includes over 500 brands that rely on their exceptional service for their catering needs. As the industry leader in catering delivery and setup, DeliverThat sets the standard for excellence with a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. A niche business model, DeliverThat offers a flat-rate delivery service and an around-the-clock team of customer service agents based at its headquarters in Canton, Ohio. In addition to MSI, DeliverThat fully integrates with ezCater, Olo, Bringg, Nash, Burq, and many more.

About ezCater

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With over 100,000 restaurants across the U.S. on its platform, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off events such as sales calls and board meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for food for work and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

