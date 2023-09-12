Hoymiles has developed new hybrid inverters for residential PV applications. They have a nominal power range of 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW and an efficiency of 97.6%.Hoymiles has introduced anew single-phase hybrid inverters for residential applications. The China-based inverter manufacturer said the HYS-LV-USG1 Series can be used with DC- and AC-coupled PV systems and 120 V to 240 V of backup power without an external autotransformer. The new products have a nominal power rating ranging from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW and an efficiency of 97.6%. They also feature a California Energy Commission (CEC) efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...