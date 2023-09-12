Strangeworks and Quantagonia Deliver Scalable Optimization Solutions to Enterprise Customers

Partnership brings Quantagonia's HybridSolver to the Strangeworks Ecosystem.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Strangeworks and Quantagonia announced a partnership bringing complex optimization solutions to end-users. Strangeworks provides cloud access to the largest catalog of quantum computing and quantum-inspired solvers, which now includes Quantagonia's HybridSolver, an enterprise-grade mathematical solver designed for solving complex problems on both classical and quantum computers.





Scalable Optimization Solutions for Enterprises

Quantagonia's flexible and scalable HybridSolver accepts native formulations of mixed integer programming (MIP), linear programming (LP), and quadratic unconstrained binary optimization problems (QUBO) and solves them optimally using a hybrid approach that auto-scales and allocates hardware resources based on performance and problem size requirements. The hardware-agnostic approach allows for computing on multiple backends, including CPUs, GPUs and QPUs.

"The Quantagonia team are world-class experts in optimization. Having already worked together to solve optimization problems for customers in life sciences and energy, we're looking forward to expanding on an amazing partnership," said whurley, founder and CEO of Strangeworks.

The Quantagonia partnership highlights Strangeworks' commitment to optimization services and solutions for enterprise customers. Strangeworks's growing catalog of proprietary and third-party applications already includes several optimization services, including Strangeworks' proprietary Optimization Service, designed to make it easy for users to solve optimization problems by defining a problem only once and executing across multiple solvers by changing just a single line of code. This service has already seen early success with enterprise customers. Adding the Quantagonia HybridSolver empowers users to model and tackle complex high-performance optimization problems effortlessly. This encompasses seamless decomposition, utilizing advanced algorithms like quantum branch-and-bound, offering optimality proofs, and integrating the best backend for your task.

"The entire Strangeworks team is unparalleled in their leadership in making quantum computing accessible for everyone. We are excited to further strengthen the collaboration that has already proven to be outstanding," said Dirk Zechiel, CEO of Quantagonia and former Managing Director and co-founder of Gurobi GmbH.

Sign up today for a Strangeworks account to access Quantagonia's HybridSolver, available today for free on problems with up to 50 variables and on a paid basis for larger, more complex problems.

About Strangeworks

Based in Austin, Texas, Strangeworks removes the barriers to quantum, so you can turn what if into what is, with the most complete quantum ecosystem available. Move every bold idea forward faster with all the quantum and quantum-inspired solutions, all in one place. Stretch your budgets further with scalable utility pricing and flexible spending management. Unlock business value today, and prepare for quantum advantage tomorrow.

To learn more about how Strangeworks can accelerate your quantum journey, visit https://strangeworks.com

Contact: inquiries@strangeworks.com

About Quantagonia

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Quantagonia is at the forefront of quantum computing. Understanding the significance of merging quantum and classical computations for solving complex problems, they employ a hardware-agnostic, cross-platform approach. Their Hybrid Quantum Platform seamlessly combines quantum and classical systems, targeting AI/ML, simulation, and optimization. Users can harness this quantum power without diving into qubit complexities and selecting the optimal hardware. Prioritizing performance over hardware limitations, Quantagonia envisions a future where quantum solutions are central to daily computing and problem-solving.

Discover how Quantagonia can help you with hybrid quantum computing at: https://www.quantagonia.com

Get in touch: info@quantagonia.com



