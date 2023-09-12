Metallicus: Metal Blockchain Joins the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program

VIP enables Metal Blockchain to integrate with SilverLake System

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a Layer 0 blockchain platform, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Metallicus with access to Jack Henry's technical resources to enable Metal Blockchain to integrate with SilverLake System®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry's customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Metal Blockchain integrates with SilverLake via jXchange, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer that governs these interactions.

Metal Blockchain's integration empowers banks and transforms their operations. By seamlessly connecting Metal Blockchain with the core platform, financial institutions gain a cutting-edge tool to enhance financial transactions. A key feature enables advanced analysis of bank transactions, helping to analyze and monitor transactions, patterns, and behaviors within the data to identify trends, anomalies, and potential issues, such as fraud or money laundering. This integration boosts operational efficiency, accuracy, and security through secure access to core data and business rules. Metal Blockchain's commitment to data integrity reinforces transaction reliability. The integration redefines financial processes with innovative data storage and transfer, displaying transparent transaction amounts on the blockchain while keeping participant identities undisclosed for privacy. As of today, the jXchange integration is live for SilverLake customers, providing a transformative tool for enhanced security, efficiency, and customer experience in financial operations.

"We're excited to announce the integration of Metal Blockchain with VIP, marking a new era for financial institutions," said Metallicus Chief Operating Officer Donald Berk. "This collaboration introduces smoother operations and stronger security through our innovative blockchain technology. As a leading Layer 0 blockchain solution, our strong focus on compliance ensures data integrity and privacy. This VIP relationship underscores our commitment to exceeding industry standards, bringing advancements that redefine compliance and elevate user interactions."

Jack Henry's VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry's technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor's product.

Contact Information

Cesar Hernandez

Public Relations Director

ch@omnipublic.global

813277650

SOURCE: Metallicus

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783302/metal-blockchain-joins-the-jack-henry-vendor-integration-program