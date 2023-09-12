Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,496 Euro
+0,004
+0,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4860,52518:44
Dow Jones News
12.09.2023 | 17:28
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Transaction by PDMR 
12-Sep-2023 / 15:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 September 2023 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") - Exercise of options 
 
The Company has been notified that Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has exercised the following 
options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company: 
 
Option Scheme   Number of options exercised Exercise price per share 
EMI Option Scheme 44,000            0.0272

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1. 
 
                                         Lisa Jacobs 
a)      Name: 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2. 
 
                                         Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status: 
 
       Initial notification/Amendment: 
b)                                        Initial notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3.      monitor 
 
       Name: 
a)                                        Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
       LEI: 
b)                                        2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4.      transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:    Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a) 
 
       Identification code: 
b)                                        GB00BG0TPX62 
 
       Nature of the transaction: 
c)                                        Exercise of EMI Options 
 
 
                                         Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                                         GBP0.0272    44,000

Aggregated information:

N/A

e)

f) Date of the transaction: 12 September 2023

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Investor relations and media relations:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Joint corporate brokers

Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)

Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876 136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.

Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  270968 
EQS News ID:  1724517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.