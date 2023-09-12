Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Launches Intelligent Co-worker for the Enterprise to Make Generative Artificial Intelligence Accessible Worldwide

Game-changing AI/ML solution to easily leverage available data sources to create new insights, increase productivity, and enable better customer outcomes

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2023® (NASDAQ: RXT) - a leading end-to-end, multicloud solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Intelligent Co-worker for the Enterprise (ICE). ICE is a revolutionary generative artificial intelligence (AI) system explicitly designed for enterprise use. It makes inferences and generates text based on a proprietary corpus of curated enterprise data hosted in a secure and private enterprise tenant. Combined with industrialized Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps) and fine-tuning, employees can have helpful, safe conversations with an AI assistant aligned with company values and goals. Built by the Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) as an enterprise-first AI product, ICE is the future of AI in the workplace - enterprise generative intelligence that delivers trusted information.



Rackspace ICE uses AI to streamline repetitive tasks, identify promising leads, and deliver real-time contextual analytics for exceptionally personalized customer interactions. It can also reduce the time required to generate effective customer presentations and proposals by leveraging and combining vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. For example, ICE can use sales and finance systems data to identify promising leads and data from proposals, brochures, data sheets, white papers, knowledge bases, and document repositories to generate personalized presentations and proposals.

"Many organizations are reviewing generative AI and how it can assist their business, and some identify ways to leverage AI, but most find the task daunting. Not only is deploying a suitable Large Language Model (LLM) and interface challenging, but the process of understanding which structured or unstructured data is usable can also be a real challenge," said Srini Koushik, President of Technology and Sustainability, Rackspace Technology. "We are excited to launch ICE, which we believe will make AI accessible to all stakeholders and businesses. ICE is easy to deploy and use, and ICE can help businesses of all sizes get the most out of their data."

How ICE Works

The ICE deployment process has an established, easy-to-deploy prompt library that supports questions from generic to precise business details. In addition, ICE also leverages a proprietary data assessment process that quickly identifies which of your available structured data is usable and immediately identifies suitable low-lift use cases relative to each business.

"ICE is a game-changer for businesses looking to harness their collective data, providing more productive and efficient, and ultimately deliver better customer outcomes," said Nirmal Ranganathan, FAIR Chief Architect, Rackspace Technology. "Besides the flexibility, the time from concept to value is remarkably quick, ensuring time is spent on data that can render results."

ICE is available now. Click hereto read more about the ICE intelligent co-pilot or to watch informative FAIR videos click here.

About FAIR

FAIR is a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to accelerating the secure, responsible, and sustainable adoption of generative AI solutions across industries. FAIR aims to be a force multiplier to accelerate the pragmatic and secure use-case-based adoption of generative AI in businesses across all industries. It builds on unique Rackspace Technology IP and multicloud capabilities along with their global footprint to facilitate:

Scaled and Global AI/ML, MLOps, Analytics, DataOps, and Application and Data modernization for the Cloud.

Open Innovation is powered by Industry-leading partnerships with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and an extended ecosystem of open-source AI providers and,

AI Private Cloud capabilities, including GPU-based high-performance computing, low latency storage solutions such as Rackspace Data Freedom, and secure networking across 30 plus global data centers, to focus on the kinetics of data needed to build advanced AI models in a private, secure, and on-demand environment.



About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com