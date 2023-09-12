Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is announcing Marie Lalande-Dauger's arrival as Executive Director Engineering and CSR from September 11, 2023. Reporting to Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer, she will be a member of the Executive Committee.

Marie Lalande-Dauger will head up theEngineering and CSR Department, which groups together the Technical Department and the CSR and Innovation Department. The creation of this new hub will further strengthen synergies between the ambitions from the Group's energy efficiency plan and its ambitions focused on continuously improving the sustainable performance of its buildings.

This new department will play a major role in terms of supervision, expertise and advice for the two office and residential "Operational Engineering" Departments, supported by the Compliance Department, which were also created recently.

An Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines engineer, Marie Lalande-Dauger, 43, brings nearly 20 years' experience in energy services, distribution and production activities. Her track record includes time with Dalkia as Operational Center Director, overseeing the management of service contracts in commercial buildings. From 2019, she was Operations, Maintenance and Asset Management Director for EDF Renouvelables' onshore wind and solar farms in France.

"I am particularly honored to be heading up this department, which sets out Gecina's strong ambition concerning environmental and energy aspects. I will be committed to contributing, along with all of the teams, to the achievement of the Group's ambitious carbon and energy efficiency objectives", confirms Marie Lalande-Dauger.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 18.5 billion euros at end-June 2023.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912795964/en/

Contacts:

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Glenn Domingues

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr