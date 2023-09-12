H2FLY claims that a recent three-hour test flight, entirely powered by liquid hydrogen, could lead to sustainable long-range flights fueled by liquefied, cryogenic hydrogen. Solaris, meanwhile, has started selling hydrogen buses in Italy.H2FLY has completed what it calls "the world's first piloted flight of a liquid hydrogen-powered electric aircraft." The flight near Maribor, Slovenia, is part of a test campaign. The Stuttgart-based company's HY4 demonstrator aircraft is a piloted plane with an electric fuel cell propulsion system powered by cryogenically stored liquid hydrogen. "Results of ...

