GROUPE PARTOUCHE: Sustained growth in activity over the first 9 months of the financial year

Sustained growth in activity over the first 9 months of the financial year

Turnover 3rd quarter: +4.1 % at € 105.1 M

Turnover aggregate 9 months: +11.3 % at € 320.7 M

Paris, 12th September 2023, 6:00 p.m. Groupe Partouche, European leader in gaming, publishes this day its consolidated turnover for the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2023 (May to July 2023).

Sustained activity at 3rd quarter

In a normalized operating context, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) increases by +6.5% to € 178.7 M during the 3rd quarter 2023, compared to € 167.9 M a year earlier.

In France, the GGR benefits from an increase in attendance of +4.8% and stands at € 161.5 M, up by +5.6% compared to N-1, slot machines and table games increasing by +5.3% and +6.8% respectively. The GGR of electronic games follows a more sustained trend at +9.8%.

Abroad, the GGR records an increase of +15.1% compared to N-1, to € 17.2 M. The GGR of Swiss online gaming shows a very good performance (+47.8% to € 4.2 M). Furthermore, the 3rd quarter 2023 includes 3 full months of activity for the Middelkerke casino, i.e. a GGR of € 1.1 M, compared to only 23 days in N-1, i.e. a GGR of € 0.2 M, the casino operations having started on 1st July 2022.

After levies, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) improves by +5.6% à € 79.2 M

The hotels activity increases by +6.5% at € 8.8 M due to the good performance of the Aquabella Hotel at Aix-en-Provence and of Forges-les-Eaux hotels.

Globally, the 3rd quarter 2023 turnover reaches € 105.1 M, compared to € 100.9 M in 2022 (+4.1%)

Aggregate turnover end of July up by +11.3 % at € 320.7 M

At the end of July 2023, after taking into account the scope effects1 over the period, the aggregated 9-month turnover stands at € 320.7 M (+11.3% compared to 2022), with the Net Gaming Revenue at € 255.3 M (+11.8%).

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover aggregate 9 months per quarter

In €M 2023 2022 Variation 1st quarter (Nov. to Jan.) 116.4 98.1 +18.6% 2nd quarter (Feb. to Apr.) 99.2 89.1 +11.4% 3rd quarter (May to Jul.) 105.1 100.9 +4.1% Total consolidated turnover 320.7 288.1 +11.3%

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 - 3rd quarter

In €M 2023 2022 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 178.7 167.9 +6.5% Levies -99.5 -92.8 +7.2% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 79.2 75.0 +5.6% Turnover excluding NGR 26.7 26.9 -0.5% Fidelity Programme -0.9 -1.0 -11.8% Total consolidated turnover 105.1 100.9 +4.1%

2.2 - Aggregate 9 months

In €M 2023 2022 Variation Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) 519.7 457.8 +13.5% Levies -264.5 -229.5 +15.3% Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) 255.3 228.4 +11.8% Turnover excluding NGR 68.1 62.1 +9.7% Fidelity Programme -2.7 -2.4 +13.6% Total consolidated turnover 320.7 288.1 +11.3%

3- Breakdown of turnover by activity

3.1 - 3rd quarter

In M€ 2023 2022 Variation Casinos 92.4 87.8 +5.2% Hotels 8.8 8.3 +6.5% Other 3.9 4.9 -19.9% Total consolidated turnover 105.1 100.9 +4.1%

3.2 - Aggregate 9 months

In M€ 2023 2022 Variation Casinos 292.3 261.3 +11.9% Hotels 19.7 17.2 +14.0% Other 8.8 9.6 -8.6% Total consolidated turnover 320.7 288.1 +11.3%

4- Glossay

The "Gross Gaming Revenue" corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the "Net Gaming Revenue ", a component of the turnover.

1 The entry into the Group of the Middelkerke casino (Belgium) from 1st of July 2022 for an opening on 8th of July after some works, sale of the stake held in the Crans-Montana casino (Switzerland) on 31st of January 2022 and the end of the concession of the restaurant « Le Laurent » as from 7th March 2022.