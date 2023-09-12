Inogen Alliance Presents First to Market Free ESG Pre-Screening Assessment Tool

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Inogen Alliance is excited to announce a new first to market ESG self-assessment digital survey tool to assess ESG progress or test the maturity of an organizations sustainability initiatives. Our free detailed global ESG Pre-Screening tool is the first of it's kind to help companies develop formal and comprehensive systems to manage ESG or sustainability-related risks and take advantage of potential opportunities.

"Within the past few years, we have seen a lot of jurisdictional transformation like the CSRD in Europe and the US SEC ESG investing directives requiring firms and capital markets to disclose their ESG commitments. We have also seen firms struggling to understand where to even start with their ESG or Sustainability journeys to be in compliance or meet new requirements. At HPC and across our global network we have the knowledge and the data to start to benchmark ESG status at a very high level by starting with the fundamentals to support our clients to better navigate the ESG landscape. With these recent developments and our available knowledge we decided to partner with denxpert though the Inogen Alliance to bring this data and expertise to life through this first-of-its-kind ESG Pre-Screening / Maturity declaration tool." Emmanuel Zinsu, Head of ESG & Sustainability, HPC Germany.

"denxpert's goal is to help companies digitalize their ESG and EHS journey. To put the knowledge of HPC and Inogen Alliance into a self-assessment ESG tool will open up the opportunity for any company around the globe to get a glimpse of their ESG status without needing to first rely on obtaining consultant or other services, " Róbert Szücs-Winkler, CEO.

The ESG Pre-Screening tool collects data on generic ESG-related issues of a company for further analysis. The result is a first overview "snapshot" of your ESG performance. Registrants then receive a visual representation and quick insights to their ESG performance maturity within 15 mins after submission of the form in their private e-mail the same day. (This tool abides by our privacy policy, all data is confidentially treated per our data protection policies and would not be shared with third parties.)

"ESG is currently one of the biggest challenges for organizations. Next to their financial results the sustainability impacts are expected to become a strategic driver. HPC and denxpert together with our Inogen Alliance associates are privileged to present the first and fully automated ESG self-assessment digital tool to give companies a lightning fast solution for a real-time overview of their ESG performance or maturity. This is a good first step on their sustainability pathway and a game changer. With the Alliance experts and the denxpert tools we can also support the next steps on their strategic or operative sustainability journey," Róbert Szücs-Winkler.

View the ESG Pre-Screening Assessment Tool Here!

This new tool is available to all here and on our new Resources page where you can find other downloads, videos and on-demand webinars as a way of consolidating a global view of all of our Associates resources and materials.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

