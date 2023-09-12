The opportunity within the Fill Finish Manufacturing of Biologics Market to grow at ~10% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

The requirement for extensive capital investment and complex infrastructure for in-house filling of biologics has prompted biopharmaceutical companies to leverage the expertise of service providers for fill / finish of biologics

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market for Biologics, 2022-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed substantial number of partnerships and collaborations between drug developers and fill/finish contract manufacturing organizations over the last few years. The COVID 19 pandemic also led to an increase in the demand for fill finish of vaccines, leading to a rise in the number of service agreements. For fulfilling the demand for its COVID vaccine in Europe, Pfizer and BioNTech collaborated with Delpharm, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more companies for fill&finish operations. Similarly, Moderna entered into service agreements with Catalent, ROVI, Thermo Fisher, Recipharm, Samsung Biologics and other companies to fulfill the fill&finish demand for its COVID vaccine. We believe that service providers are likely to continue undertaking similar initiatives in the short-term to consolidate their presence in this field, distinguish themselves from the competition and cater to the diversified needs of their clientele.

To order this 550+ page report, which features 280+ figures and 230+ tables, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biologics-fill-finish-services-market/256.html

Key Market Insights

Over 175 players worldwide claim to have the necessary capabilities to offer fill / finish services for a variety of biological interventions

The market is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and well-established players, offering fill / finish services for different types of packaging containers at various scales of operation

To cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors across the world, companies have established presence in multiple regions around the globe; Europe is the hub for fill / finish facilities

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and enhancing their respective service offerings to comply with the evolving industry benchmarks

Over the past few years, the field has witnessed a notable increase in expansion and partnership activity for biologics fill / finish capabilities

Majority of the fill / finish capacity is installed in facilities established by large players; more than 40% of the available capacity is installed in facilities located in Europe

By 2035, over 50% of the demand for fill / finish services is likely to be generated from filling of vials; a sizeable proportion of the current demand is being generated from commercialized drug products

In order to meet the anticipated demand growth in the foreseen future, we expect stakeholders to continue to expand their facilities to further strengthen the supply-side

The overall opportunity in biologics fill / finish services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~10%; it is expected to be well distributed across different scales of operation, types of biologics and packaging containers

In the long-term, the majority share of revenues is likely to be driven by players offering fill/finish services for products intended for treating oncological and infectious diseases

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biologics-fill-finish-services-market/256.html

The financial opportunity within the biologics fill / finish services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Packaging Container Ampoules Cartridges Syringes Vials

Type of Biologic Antibodies Cell Therapies Gene Therapies Oligonucleotides Proteins / Peptides Vaccines Others

Therapeutic Area Oncological Disorders Autoimmune Disorders Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disorders Other Disorders

Scale of Operation Preclinical / Clinical Commercial

Company Size Large Mid-sized Small

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and North Africa Latin America



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in the demand for cell and gene therapies is driving the growth of the biologics fill / finish market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Matt Delaney (Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics)

Purushottam Singnurkar (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International)

Ales Sima (Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing)

Amit Chandra (Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi)

Jos Vergeest (International Business Developer, HALIX)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering biologics fill / finish services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on biologics fill / finish services, location of facilities recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Asymchem

BioReliance

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Catalent Biologics

Charles River Laboratories

Fareva

Fresenius Kabi

Glaxo SmithKline

Hetero Drugs

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Lonza

Patheon

Pierre Fabre

Recipharm

Samsun Biologics

Syngene

Takara Bio

Wacker Biotech

WuXi AppTec

WuXi Biologics

Key Questions Answered

What is fill / finish?

Who are the key players offering biologics fill / finish services?

Where are biologics fill / finish facilities located?

What is the market share of ampoules, cartridges, vials, and syringes in fill / finish?

What types of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?

What is the current demand for biologics fill / finish services?

What is the current and future market size for biologics fill / finish services?

Table of Contents

1.Preface



2.Executive Summary

3.Introduction

4.Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers: Market Landscape

5.Company Competitiveness Analysis

6.Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in North America

7.Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in Europe

8.Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

9.Recent Partnerships

10.Recent Expansions

11.Capacity Analysis

12.Demand Analysis

13.Key Performance Indicators for Biologic Manufacturing and Fill / Finish

14.Regional Capability Assessment

15.Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

16.Future Growth Opportunities

17.Case Study: Robotic Systems in Fill / Finish Operations

18.Case Study: Ready-To-Use Packaging Components for Aseptic Fill / Finish

19.Concluding Remarks

20.Executive Insights

21.Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

22.Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/biologics-fill-finish-services-market/256.html or email sales@rootsanalysis.com

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 Lyophilization Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035 Pharmaceutical Secondary Packaging Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecast, 2022-2035 Container Closure Integrity Testing Services Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

gaurav.chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-opportunity-within-the-fill-finish-manufacturing-of-biologics-market-to-grow-at-10-cagr-till-2035-according-to-a-market-research-report-by-roots-analysis-301925007.html