DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India 12-Sep-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India Strasbourg (France), 12 September 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announces its collaboration with a subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, for the deployment of 2CRSi AtlantisT 1SR servers and VRunaT "Edge Datacenters". Following the signing of a technology and commercial agreement between 2CRSi and Larsen & Toubro, two sites in India will host a micro-computing centre, also known as an "Edge Datacenter". These sites will host AtlantisT 1SR servers, equipped with the latest 4th generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. This French-origin computer infrastructure solution stands out for its ability to provide exceptional performance even in challenging environments, such as those characterized by high humidity, high temperatures, and significant dust presence. Furthermore, it reduces the ecological footprint by over 45%! These first two sites are part of the development of "Edge Cloud," an approach aimed at deploying servers near data sources, reducing response times compared to traditional Cloud solutions. By bringing computing capabilities closer to these locations, Edge Computing enables users to enjoy faster and more reliable services while facilitating the use and distribution of shared resources across multiple sites. The VRunaT solution, which will be installed in India, has been specially designed to meet the most demanding operational standards. It is capable of withstanding significant water rises, such as those occurring during the monsoon season, and can be completely submerged by "greywater" while resisting pressures of over 120 bars. Moreover, it is also entirely dustproof and operates autonomously without the need for additional thermal dissipation systems. The validation phase of these first two sites is expected to lead to a joint proposal from "L&T + 2CRSi" for an Indian telecom operator that aims to deploy 1200 Edge Datacenters. This deployment intends to accelerate the roll out of services that require server proximity to reduce network latency. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg in 2005, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets bespoke, ecoresponsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to the Euronext Growth regulated market on 25 November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com About Larsen & Toubro Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian conglomerate founded in 1938. It is prominently involved in construction, electronics, finance, and industrial engineering. Its revenue for the fiscal year 2023 amounted to ? 183,341 crore, which is approximately EUR20.6 billion, with 38% of its revenue generated internationally. Larsen & Toubro Ltd is listed on the NSE market in Bombay (ISIN Code: INE018A01030). For further information: www.larsentoubro.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Michael Scholze Lucie Morlot Communication Manager Financial Press Relations Financial Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com michael.scholze@actifin.fr 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70 01 56 88 11 14

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1724531 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1724531 12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

