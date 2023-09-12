Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.09.2023
Kursexplosion geht ungebremst weiter! Über 200% in 5 Monaten!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
12.09.23
18:22 Uhr
1,640 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
12.09.2023 | 18:31
116 Leser
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India 
12-Sep-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 12 September 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance 
energy-efficient IT servers, announces its collaboration with a subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, 
for the deployment of 2CRSi AtlantisT 1SR servers and VRunaT "Edge Datacenters". 
 
Following the signing of a technology and commercial agreement between 2CRSi and Larsen & Toubro, two sites in India 
will host a micro-computing centre, also known as an "Edge Datacenter". These sites will host AtlantisT 1SR servers, 
equipped with the latest 4th generation Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors. 
 
This French-origin computer infrastructure solution stands out for its ability to provide exceptional performance even 
in challenging environments, such as those characterized by high humidity, high temperatures, and significant dust 
presence. Furthermore, it reduces the ecological footprint by over 45%! 
 
These first two sites are part of the development of "Edge Cloud," an approach aimed at deploying servers near data 
sources, reducing response times compared to traditional Cloud solutions. By bringing computing capabilities closer to 
these locations, Edge Computing enables users to enjoy faster and more reliable services while facilitating the use and 
distribution of shared resources across multiple sites. 
 
The VRunaT solution, which will be installed in India, has been specially designed to meet the most demanding 
operational standards. It is capable of withstanding significant water rises, such as those occurring during the 
monsoon season, and can be completely submerged by "greywater" while resisting pressures of over 120 bars. Moreover, it 
is also entirely dustproof and operates autonomously without the need for additional thermal dissipation systems. 
 
The validation phase of these first two sites is expected to lead to a joint proposal from "L&T + 2CRSi" for an Indian 
telecom operator that aims to deploy 1200 Edge Datacenters. This deployment intends to accelerate the roll out of 
services that require server proximity to reduce network latency. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg in 2005, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets bespoke, ecoresponsible high-performance 
IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013341781) 
and its shares were transferred to the Euronext Growth regulated market on 25 November 2022. 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
About Larsen & Toubro 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian conglomerate founded in 1938. It is prominently involved in construction, 
electronics, finance, and industrial engineering. Its revenue for the fiscal year 2023 amounted to ? 183,341 crore, 
which is approximately EUR20.6 billion, with 38% of its revenue generated internationally. Larsen & Toubro Ltd is listed 
on the NSE market in Bombay (ISIN Code: INE018A01030). 
For further information: www.larsentoubro.com 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi                                 Actifin 
           Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA                         Michael Scholze 
           Lucie Morlot 
Communication Manager                         Financial Press Relations 
           Financial Communication lucie.morlot@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com                          michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
           01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70                            01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi signed a contract to deploy Cloud Edge solutions in India 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1724531 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1724531 12-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724531&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
