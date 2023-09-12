Frances Roy Agency: Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation Donates $3.4 Million to 16 Local Children's Charities

More than $31 million donated to help children in need in Northwest Florida since inception

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Premier fundraising organization, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF), is pleased to announce it has donated $3.4 million to 16 children's charities in Northwest Florida following another successful year of fundraising. Funding was awarded in a private check presentation ceremony at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa on August 31. To date, DCWAF has donated more than $31 million help to children in need in Northwest Florida since its inception in 2005.

"This year's contribution is truly a testament to the philanthropic spirit of the DCWAF community," said Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation President Karah Fridley-Young. "These funds will have a profound impact on the lives of thousands of children, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support our charity partners, all of whom are doing important work within our community."

The 2023 recipients of Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation funds include:

AMIkids Emerald Coast, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Children in Crisis, Children's Volunteer Health Network, Ellison McCraney Ingram Foundation, Emerald Coast Autism Center, Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties, Opportunity Place Inc., Point Washington Medical Clinic, Shelter House, The Arc of the Emerald Coast, Westonwood Ranch, and Youth Village. More information on the projects being funded in 2023 can be found HERE.

The dates for next year's Destin Charity Wine Auction Weekend, the Foundation's signature fundraising event, are set for April 26-27, 2024. The Foundation is already planning in anticipation of its 19th annual auction and will release tickets and details in January. Learn more at http://www.DCWAF.org.

About Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation connects wine enthusiasts to raise money to benefit children in need in Northwest Florida. Founded in 2005, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) has donated $31 million to Northwest Florida charities by hosting world-class wine and culinary events. These funds have impacted the lives of over 100,000 youth, including those afflicted by health issues and abuse. Currently ranked number five, DCWAF has been recognized as one of the nation's 'Top 10 Charity Wine Auctions in the U.S.' by Wine Spectator Magazine for the last 11 consecutive years.

