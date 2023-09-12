Albertsons Companies: The United Family Donates $500,000 Through 32nd Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic, Helps 26 Non-Profit Organizations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 26 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 27 and 28.

Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the 26 groups in a recognition event. Since its inception in the early nineties, the JPCC golf tournament has raised more than $6,000,000 for non-profit organizations across Texas and New Mexico.

Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said this event continues to be a core part of United's charitable work thanks to the generosity of the company's vendor partners. He said this tournament remains special because of the funds' impact on communities across The United Family's trade area.

"Making a positive impact on our communities is at the heart of our mission and, after all these years, the Jacky Pierce Charity Classic continues to be a major part of that," Hopper said. "The non-profit organizations, including The United Way, who benefit from this tournament do an outstanding job of making our communities better. We know these funds will greatly impact the thousands of people they serve."

Named in honor of Jacky Pierce, longtime produce director for United Supermarkets, the tournament remains a place for not only charitable giving, but for fellowship and community.

"It goes without saying that this tournament would not be the same without the amazing relationships of our vendor partners," Hopper said. "Not only does this event support an important cause, but it also allows relationships between like-minded companies who are focused on helping their communities grow even more. That's why it means so much to all of us."

The first round of the 32nd iteration of the JPCC tournament was played on the morning of Sunday, August 27 while the remaining four rounds will be played on Monday, August 28. More than 600 golfers from across the country will hit the links for the charity tournament over the two-day event.

Tournament beneficiaries include:

Brown County United Way

Dallam-Hartley Counties United Way

Deaf Smith United Way

Graham Area United Way

Hutchinson County United Way

Lubbock Area United Way

North Texas Area United Way

Ochiltree United Way

Scurry County United Way

Thrive of Southern New Mexico

United Way Abilene

United Way Amarillo & Canyon

United Way Denton County

United Way Metropolitan Dallas

United Way of Moore County

United Way of Carlsbad and South Eddy County

United Way of Central New Mexico

United Way of Chaves County

United Way of Eastern New Mexico

United Way of Midland

United Way of Northern New Mexico

United Way of Odessa

United Way of the Concho Valley

United Way Tarrant County

United Way-Lea County

Pampa United Way

Media Contacts:

Joey Marcades Abie Rampy

Communications Manager Director of Public Relations

C: 806.281.8078 C: 806.438.1194

jmarcades@unitedtexas.com abie.rampy@unitedtexas.com

About The United Family ®

In its 107th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC - d.b.a. The United Family® - is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 98 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies Inc. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

The United Family donates $500,000 through 32nd Annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783390/the-united-family-donates-500000-through-32nd-annual-jacky-pierce-charity-classic-helps-26-non-profit-organizations