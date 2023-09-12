Fourteen Foods Announces Sioux Falls Dairy Queen Move to New Location

Fourteen Foods, led by CEO Matt Frauenshuh, has established its presence in Lafayette, Tennessee, acquiring its next DQ Grill & Chill® franchise location.

SIOUX FALLS, SD / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Fourteen Foods CEO and visionary leader, Matt Frauenshuh, is proud to announce a major move for the Sioux Falls Dairy Queen franchise location. After years of serving the community from its current store, Matt Frauenshuh and his team are moving to a brand-new, state-of-the-art location that promises an even better experience for its patrons.



Sioux Falls Dairy Queens Storefront

Since joining the family business in 2006, Matt Frauenshuh has played an instrumental role in the growth of their DQ Grill & Chill franchise empire. What began with just seven stores has now expanded to an astounding 240+ franchise locations, solidifying its position as the largest DQ Grill & Chill franchise in the nation. Frauenshuh's commitment to excellence and dedication to the community have been the driving forces behind this remarkable journey.

"We're excited to embark on this new chapter in the history of Sioux Falls Dairy Queen," says Frauenshuh. "Our commitment to serving delicious treats and supporting our community remains unwavering. This new location will allow us to continue this tradition while offering an upgraded environment for our valued customers."

The new Sioux Falls Dairy Queen location will offer a modern and inviting atmosphere, enhanced menu options, and the same top-quality service that customers have come to expect. This relocation is part of the Fourteen Foods brand's ongoing mission to provide an enhanced experience for the loyal customers who have made Dairy Queen a cherished staple and valued community partner in the Sioux Falls area.

