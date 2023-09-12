Rebel Athletic and Zer0 Cheer Announce Expansion of Operations Into Colombia

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Rebel Athletic and Zer0 Cheer are celebrating three years of partnership servicing South America with exciting news. Zer0 Cheer is expanding operations and customer service into Bogotá, Colombia. The office and warehouse will be fully operational in September 2023. Zer0 Cheer is the exclusive distributor for select South American countries of Rebel Athletic shoes, bags, and customized apparel, including practice wear and uniforms.

The global demand for Rebel products is growing exponentially. "The South American Cheer market continues to emerge. Our designs and commitment to excellence are ideal for the South American market. With Daniela and her team, we have found the right strategic partners. Zer0 Cheer's operational expansion into Colombia is the right move to better serve existing and new customers throughout Colombia. Daniela's background in the South American and U.S. cheer market, distribution expertise, and commitment to excellence are all the reasons we feel Zer0 Cheer is the ideal partner for Rebel Athletic in South America. Daniela represents Rebel's core values." - Chuck Pugh, Chief Growth Officer, Rebel Athletic.

"Rebel Athletics' commitment to excellence and superior designs has shown the world that being the best is possible. The dedication and perfection in each product assure us that we want to be part of the Rebel family. We are excited to be representing Rebel and expanding our operations into Colombia. This move will allow Zer0 Cheer to service existing and new customers throughout Colombia in three days or less on stock inventory. We are excited to continue our relationship with Rebel Athletic and distribute their products throughout South America utilizing sales representatives and our platform at www.zer0cheer.com." - Daniela Carrasco, President, Zer0 Cheer.

About Rebel Athletic: Rebel Athletic was founded in 2013 as the original luxury couture cheerleading uniform company for the All-Star Cheerleading Industry. The company has expanded in seven years to include a School Cheerleading Apparel Division, a Pro Team division, and a Retail division with products ranging from shoes, bags, cosmetics, sports apparel, athleisure wear, and unique "limited drop" items. Rebel's emphasis is on creating trends for the cheerleading industry and carving the path for the future of cheerleading fashion. Luxury craftsmanship, personalized service, couture design, and incredible value are Rebel's hallmarks. With these efforts, Rebel provides a stage for the athletes who wear the Rebel Mark to dent the universe through fashion and self-expression.

About Zer0 Cheer (CC&FLIA LLC): Zer0 Cheer operates a distribution company headquartered in the U.S. Founded by Daniela Carrasco, a former competitive Cheerleader herself, Zer0 Cheer specializes in all aspects of the Spirit industry throughout South America. The company operates its Spanish-language e-commerce website www.zer0Cheer.com offering a multitude of cheer-related products from bow to toe. In addition, Zer0 Cheer has key sales personnel strategically positioned throughout South America to service all cheer-related needs from Rebel Athletic.

