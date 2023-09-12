Contracting Resources Group, Inc.: Contracting Resources Group Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Named to Inc. 5000's List of Fastest-Growing Companies for the Sixth Time

Baltimore and Washington D.C.-based CRG Recognized for Exceptional Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG), a leading professional services company serving both the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian Federal agencies, proudly announces its sixth inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list. Ranking at an impressive No. 2436, CRG's exceptional year-over-year revenue growth solidifies its position among the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Founder and CEO Dina DiPalo reminisces about CRG's humble beginnings, starting with just $500 and a vision. The astonishing journey that has led to this accomplishment over the past 21 years is a testament to CRG's unwavering commitment to excellence.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

More about Contracting Resources Group, Inc.

Established in 2002, Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG) is a woman-owned small business headquartered in the Washington-Metropolitan Area. CRG specializes in providing professional support services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian Federal agencies. Our dedicated team offers a range of services, including program support and project management, program evaluation and analysis, acquisition management support, and strategic communications planning and execution. At CRG, we are unwavering in our commitment to delivering the highest quality of Customer Service with integrity, sincerity, openness, professionalism, and Company Pride.

More about the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

