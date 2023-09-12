Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Inc. Acquires Penguin Pumps, Inc.

ERIE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2023 / Finish Thompson, Inc. is proud to announce the acquisition of Penguin Pumps, Inc., parent company of Filter Pump Industries.

Penguin Pumps is a 24-person company based in southern California. They manufacture corrosion-resistant pumps, mixers, filter systems, and filter chambers primarily used in the surface finishing, chemical processing, and chemical manufacturing industries.

"As family-owned businesses, Finish Thompson and Penguin Pumps share many of the same values, including a focus on employees, quality products, and customer satisfaction," says Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "With this purchase, we are able to maintain these values across both companies while also opening up new areas of growth for Finish Thompson's own pump products."

The purchase of Penguin Pumps will give Finish Thompson a full offering of filtration systems, supported by Finish Thompson's quality range of mag-drive centrifugal pumps. Additionally, Penguin Pump's vertical plastic pumps and tank and drum mixers perfectly complement Finish Thompson's line of horizontal centrifugal pumps, air-operated double diaphragm pumps (FTI Air), and drum pumps.

"With this acquisition, Finish Thompson now offers one of the most comprehensive lines of corrosion-resistant pump products in the global industrial fluid handling market," says Bowes.

Penguin Pumps will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of Finish Thompson, Inc.

###

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on five continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.

Visit the FTI newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Kimberly Day

Finish Thompson, Inc.

814-455-4478 x314

kday@finishthompson.com

SOURCE: Finish Thompson, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783412/finish-thompson-inc-acquires-penguin-pumps-inc